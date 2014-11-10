Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Share a Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment at the 2014 Baby2Baby Gala

It was a family affair at the 2014 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night, where Goldie Hawn presented daughter Kate Hudson with the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award for her work with the charity organization that provides low-income children in the Los Angeles area with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. "There’s lots of great charities. But, to me, I always feel that it’s really important to be a part of something in your community, and that's what Baby2Baby is," Hudson tells InStyle.

rat only did the duo hit the stage together at the event, but they also prepped together pre-gala. "I got ready with my mom tonight. I’m so happy she’s here," says Hudson, who wowed in a Stella McCartney dress and Jimmy Choo heels and clutch. "I chose this dress because I felt good in it. Stella is one of my best friends, and it’s always nice to support her beautiful work. I love the color!" Hawn, who looked gorgeous in a Lorena Sarbu gown and Jimmy Choo pumps, shared Hudson's sentiment about their mother-daughter time: "It was fun! It was really great. It's always fun to sit together and talk while we're getting made up."

PHOTOS: Kate Hudson's 10 Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Held at The Book Bindery in Culver City, Calif., the gorgeous event was produced and designed by Yifat Oren & Associates and presented by Tiffany & Co. with support from Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation, Porsche Cars North America, Inc., and Tiny Prints. The star-studded guest list included Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe, Jordana Brewster, Nicole Richie, Ashley Benson, Molly Sims, Julie Bowen, Busy Philipps, Zach Braff, Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Meyer, the evening's host Will Arnett, and Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

"I am very proud of my daughter for so many things!" Hawn tells InStyle. "I really love her. I love giving her this award. It's a wonderful honor for me as well. It's a lovely organization." Her mother wasn't the only one with kind words about the star—the whole crowd was supportive of her contributions. "I just love that she cares, and that she's lending her platform and her celebrity to a really important cause," Alba tells InStyle of Hudson. Bowen had a more humorous reason for loving the actress: "Oh, please! I think it's because we're all jealous of her, right? Secretly, everyone's like, really? Why can't I be like her? Look at her. And when you're examining like every inch of her, it's perfect. It's perfect."

RELATED: Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Debut Pink Hair for Breast Cancer Awareness

Attendees enjoyed a dinner extravaganza led by L.A.'s top chefs and a surprise performance by TLC during at the record-breaking event, which raised over $1.7 million for the Baby2Baby organization—the philanthropy's highest earning year yet. For more on Baby2Baby, visit baby2baby.org.

PHOTOS: Go Inside the 2014 Baby2Baby Gala

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch