Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson Share a Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment at the 2014 Baby2Baby Gala

It was a family affair at the 2014 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday night, where Goldie Hawn presented daughter Kate Hudson with the Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award for her work with the charity organization that provides low-income children in the Los Angeles area with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves. "There’s lots of great charities. But, to me, I always feel that it’s really important to be a part of something in your community, and that's what Baby2Baby is," Hudson tells InStyle.

rat only did the duo hit the stage together at the event, but they also prepped together pre-gala. "I got ready with my mom tonight. I’m so happy she’s here," says Hudson, who wowed in a Stella McCartney dress and Jimmy Choo heels and clutch. "I chose this dress because I felt good in it. Stella is one of my best friends, and it’s always nice to support her beautiful work. I love the color!" Hawn, who looked gorgeous in a Lorena Sarbu gown and Jimmy Choo pumps, shared Hudson's sentiment about their mother-daughter time: "It was fun! It was really great. It's always fun to sit together and talk while we're getting made up."

Held at The Book Bindery in Culver City, Calif., the gorgeous event was produced and designed by Yifat Oren & Associates and presented by Tiffany & Co. with support from Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation, Porsche Cars North America, Inc., and Tiny Prints. The star-studded guest list included Kerry Washington, Jessica Alba, Rachel Zoe, Jordana Brewster, Nicole Richie, Ashley Benson, Molly Sims, Julie Bowen, Busy Philipps, Zach Braff, Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Meyer, the evening's host Will Arnett, and Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein.

"I am very proud of my daughter for so many things!" Hawn tells InStyle. "I really love her. I love giving her this award. It's a wonderful honor for me as well. It's a lovely organization." Her mother wasn't the only one with kind words about the star—the whole crowd was supportive of her contributions. "I just love that she cares, and that she's lending her platform and her celebrity to a really important cause," Alba tells InStyle of Hudson. Bowen had a more humorous reason for loving the actress: "Oh, please! I think it's because we're all jealous of her, right? Secretly, everyone's like, really? Why can't I be like her? Look at her. And when you're examining like every inch of her, it's perfect. It's perfect."

Attendees enjoyed a dinner extravaganza led by L.A.'s top chefs and a surprise performance by TLC during at the record-breaking event, which raised over $1.7 million for the Baby2Baby organization—the philanthropy's highest earning year yet. For more on Baby2Baby, visit baby2baby.org.

—With reporting by Brianna Deutsch

1 of 11 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson

"I am very proud of my daughter for so many things!" Hawn (in Lorena Sarbu) tells InStyle. "I really love her. I love giving her this award. It's a wonderful honor for me as well. It's a lovely organization." Hudson (in Stella McCartney) adds: "There’s lots of great charities. But, to me, I always feel that it’s really important to be a part of something in your community, and that's what Baby2Baby is."
2 of 11 Todd Williamson/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

Kerry Washington and Jessica Alba

"Of all the galas and different fundraisers that I've ever gone to, Baby2baby is, hands down, the coolest and most fun. It's not pretentious at all, and we're all really here for a real purpose, so it feels good," Alba (in Andrew Gn and Tiffany & Co. rings) tells InStyle. "It's just a no brainer to come and support this cause," Washington (in Oscar de la Renta) adds.
3 of 11 Todd Williamson/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

Rachel Zoe

"For me, it's always hard to go out on weekends in general because I never want to leave my children. I just prefer to stay in a bathrobe, watch a movie and eat take out. But we always look at this as a fun date night," Zoe (in Emilio Pucci and Tiffany & Co. jewels) shares. "It's obviously, really, really close to our heart. I'm a huge supporter. I'm an angel for Baby2Baby. I firmly believe in it. Will support it forever, and I'm really proud to be a part of it."
4 of 11 John Shearer/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden

"Baby2Baby gives you such a direct line if you want to help by donating gently used things, and it goes directly to the kids," Richie (in H&M) says. "It just makes it very simple and very easy to understand. And that's what people need. They need to understand where all this is going, and that's what I love the most about the organization."
5 of 11 Todd Williamson/Invision for Baby2Baby/AP Images

The Atmosphere

Held at The Book Bindery in Culver City, Calif., the gorgeous event was produced and designed by Yifat Oren & Associates and presented by Tiffany & Co., with support from Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Foundation, Porsche Cars North America, Inc., and Tiny Prints.
6 of 11 Todd Williamson/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

Will Arnett

"I’m always intimidated by glamorous women, and the room is full of them tonight," Arnett (in Zegna), who acted as the evening's host, says. "What I love about this room is that there are a lot of like, important, fancy people here, but everybody is just so cool and everybody actually seems like they’re legitimately having fun."
7 of 11 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Ashley Benson

Benson (in Emilio Pucci) was among the many stars to show their support for Baby2Baby at the event, a philanthropy that provides low-income children with diapers, clothing, and all the basic necessities that every child deserves.
8 of 11 John Shearer/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

Busy Philipps and Julie Bowen

"This is one of the most incredible groups of women and moms in Los Angeles, and beyond," Bowen (in Guishem) says. Philipps (in Gucci and Irene Neuwirth jewels), adds: "This charity is so vital, and the service that we provide in our community and the surrounding Los Angeles area is amazing."
9 of 11 Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Jordana Brewster

"It’s always nice to talk to other moms who are balancing both works and kids," Brewster (in Monique Lhuillier) tells InStyle.
10 of 11 Todd Williamson/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

Chili (of TLC) and Nicole Richie

“Oh my God. They could sing anything. They could sing, 'Red Light Special,' I don't care. I'll pull off my pants. I don’t care!” Richie (in HampM) tells InStyle of TLC's surprise performance during the event.
11 of 11 Todd Williamson/Invision for InStyle Magazine/AP Images

The Celebration

As Alba announced to the crowd that the evening raised over $1.7 million for the charity organization (the highest earning year yet!), she was promptly drenched in gallons of colorful confetti.

