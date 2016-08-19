Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Buys a $4.65 Million N.Y.C. Apartment and of Course the Kitchen Is #Goals

Ina Garten, the star chef and host of hit Food Network cooking show Barefoot Contessa, just scooped up one of the swankiest N.Y.C. pads on Park Avenue in Manhattan. No surprise, the sight of her kitchen alone has us upping our real estate standards.

In buying the property, the TV star and bestselling author and her Yale School of Management dean emeritus husband, Jeffrey Garten, paid $4.65 million, StreetEasy reports.

VIDEO: See Inside the Home

For that steep price, the celebrity chef has endless access to the most high-end amenities. Inside the two-bedroom, three-bath home, Garten's got everything needed to flex her culinary muscles in the kitchen. Not only is the kitchen brand new and recently renovated, but it's decked out with top-of-line appliances for cooking in a superb culinary setting.

To see Garten's new N.Y.C. digs, which she reportedly purchased from former Travel & Leisure Editor-in-Chief Lisa Novogrod, keep scrolling through the photos below.