Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten Buys a $4.65 Million N.Y.C. Apartment and of Course the Kitchen Is #Goals

Andrew Toth/FilmMagic
Anna Hecht
Aug 19, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Ina Garten, the star chef and host of hit Food Network cooking show Barefoot Contessa, just scooped up one of the swankiest N.Y.C. pads on Park Avenue in Manhattan. No surprise, the sight of her kitchen alone has us upping our real estate standards.

In buying the property, the TV star and bestselling author and her Yale School of Management dean emeritus husband, Jeffrey Garten, paid $4.65 million, StreetEasy reports.

For that steep price, the celebrity chef has endless access to the most high-end amenities. Inside the two-bedroom, three-bath home, Garten's got everything needed to flex her culinary muscles in the kitchen. Not only is the kitchen brand new and recently renovated, but it's decked out with top-of-line appliances for cooking in a superb culinary setting.

To see Garten's new N.Y.C. digs, which she reportedly purchased from former Travel & Leisure Editor-in-Chief Lisa Novogrod, keep scrolling through the photos below.

1 of 5 Courtesy StreetEasy

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom, with crown moulding and a fireplace, offers one of the chicest sleeping quarters in the city.

2 of 5 Courtesy StreetEasy

The Study

As an academic and dean emeritus at the Yale School of Management, Garten's husband is lucky to have access to this five-star study space.

3 of 5 Courtesy StreetEasy

The Dining Room 

This room, with a stunning chandelier and enough room for a spacious seating arrangement, offers a charming space for intimate dinner parties.

4 of 5 Courtesy StreetEasy

The Main Living Area

Whenever guests visit Garten, they can enjoy this sophisticated seating area.

5 of 5 Courtesy StreetEasy

The Kitchen

The home features a top-of-the-line kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of counter space so Garten can cook to her heart's content.

