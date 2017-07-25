Happy 62nd Birthday, Iman! Look Back on Her Sweetest Moments with the Late David Bowie

The ageless supermodel Iman turns 62 years old today, and while this big day is a cause for celebration, it will also be one of heartbreak: The star lost her long-time love, husband David Bowie, in January of last year after a private 18-month battle with cancer.

The power couple wed in April 1992 in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, and enjoyed a lavish second wedding in Florence that June. Since their union, the duo made many a stylish red carpet appearance: From charity events to costume galas and even backstage at Bowie’s many concerts, this crazy-in-love couple always stuck to each other’s side, putting on adorable displays of affection in front of the cameras.

In honor of Iman’s 62nd birthday, join us in taking a look back at their cutest couple moments through the years.

We’re sending our thoughts and best wishes to this star on her special day.

1 of 13 The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Sept. 26, 1996

The red-headed rockstar held his love close at the Defense Fund Plate Auction, wearing an all-black ensemble to complement her plunging orange dress.

2 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jan. 9, 1997

Iman and David Bowie cuddled up at the singer's 50th Birthday Celebration Concert at Madison Square Garden.

3 of 13 The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

August 1, 1998

The fashionable couple turned heads on the red carpet while walking arm in arm. Iman stunned in a nude sheath dress while her hubby looked stylish in a long blue coat and round glasses.

4 of 13 The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty

Sept. 26, 1999

Bowie laughed with his long-time love while holding her close at Saturday Night Live's 25th anniversary special.

5 of 13 Evan Agostini/ImageDirect/Getty

June 3, 2002

The couple had a private moment on the CFDA Fashion Awards red carpet, touching their heads together as they shared a laugh.

6 of 13 Dave Benett/Getty

July 9, 2002

The supermodel smushed her face up to her famous hubby's at the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party in London while wearing a plunging blue dress.

7 of 13 Gucci via Getty Images

April 28, 2003

The star couple showed off wide smiles at the Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Iman stunned in a silky white halter gown while her hubby looked dashing in a tux.

8 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Dec. 15, 2003

Iman cozied up to her rockstar hubby backstage on the opening night of his Reality tour at Madison Square Garden.

9 of 13 Evan Agostini/Getty

June 6, 2005

The power couple cuddled up on the 2005 CFDA Awards red carpet. The supermodel showed off her long, lean figure in a sequined gown while Bowie went classic in all black.

10 of 13 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

April 17, 2007

Bowie wrapped his arms around his stunning bride at a charity dinner in the Green Room at Chelsea Piers.

11 of 13 Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

May 20, 2007

Iman rocked a white off-the-shoulder dress that resembled a bridal gown while walking into the Waldort-Astoria hotel with Bowie for a charity dinner.

12 of 13 Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty

May 5, 2008

The happy duo walked the red carpet hand in hand at the 2008 Costume Institute Gala.

13 of 13 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

April 23, 2014

The supermodel looked like a princess in love at the Tribeca Film Festival. On her arm was her very own prince charming in a pinstripe suit.

