Happy 62nd Birthday, Iman! Look Back on Her Sweetest Moments with the Late David Bowie

The ageless supermodel Iman turns 62 years old today, and while this big day is a cause for celebration, it will also be one of heartbreak: The star lost her long-time love, husband David Bowie, in January of last year after a private 18-month battle with cancer.

The power couple wed in April 1992 in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, and enjoyed a lavish second wedding in Florence that June. Since their union, the duo made many a stylish red carpet appearance: From charity events to costume galas and even backstage at Bowie’s many concerts, this crazy-in-love couple always stuck to each other’s side, putting on adorable displays of affection in front of the cameras.

In honor of Iman’s 62nd birthday, join us in taking a look back at their cutest couple moments through the years.

RELATED: Iman Honors Late Husband David Bowie with a Touching 'Gram on Their 24th Anniversary

We’re sending our thoughts and best wishes to this star on her special day.