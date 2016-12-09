10 Images That Broke the Internet in 2016

Kevin Mazur/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Dec 09, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

As a digital news writer, sometimes it’s hard to admit that a picture speaks a thousand words, but it’s impossible to deny the impact that a powerful image has on the Internet. 2016 was a whirlwind year, and these 10 photos from the entertainment industry’s most talked-about moments are part of the proof.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s rumored romance was seemingly confirmed with one flirty photograph at the Golden Globes in January, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet proved they’re the perfect couple that never was at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Blake Lively’s Cannes pregnancy reveal, Bella Hadid’s never-ending slit dress, and Beyoncé’s “Formation” domination are three more head-turning moments that made our list.

VIDEO: Meet the Top 10 Breakout Stars of 2016

 

Keep scrolling to see 10 photos from Getty’s end-of-the-year roundup, 2016 in Focus, that turned into some of the year’s biggest news stories.

1 of 10 Christopher Polk/Getty

Kate Congratulates Leo on His Oscar Win

After a long-awaited Academy Award win, DiCaprio got a hug from his longtime BFF and the world continued to 'ship these two, no matter how many times they've insisted they're just friends.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William Cuddles Princess Charlotte

George and Charlotte's balloon-filled playdate in Canada was one of the most aww-worthy royal stories since the Duke and Duchess's wedding.

3 of 10 Andreas Rentz/Getty

Pregnant Blake Lively Channels Cinderella

Lively had all eyes on her in a mint organza Vivienne Westwood Couture princess dress at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where she debuted not one but nine gorgeous maternity looks after revealing her second pregnancy.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Brendan SmialowskiAFP/Getty

The nose tweak seen around the world.

Barack and Michelle Obama's love story has played out on the biggest stage, but they still manage to steal quiet, intimate moments for themselves.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Kevin Mazur/Getty

Katy and Orlando's Golden Globes Nuzzle

With one photograph, one of the hottest relationships of 2016 was born.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Chris Jackson/Getty

The Duchess Has Got Game

Kate Middleton showed off her soccer skills during her colorful trip to India and Bhutan, mastering a mid-air kick in a dress and heels like only a duchess could.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Larry Busacca/PW/Getty

"Formation" Fever Swept the Nation

Beyoncé showed us why she earned the name "Queen Bey" with her visual album Lemonade and subsequent sold-out tour.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Clemens Bilan/Getty

George and Amal shook us all

As Clooney's BFF Brad Pitt's relationship crumbled, he stepped out in the public eye with wife Amal more than ever.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Samir Hussein/WireImage

Bella's slit deserved an award

It's trophy-worthy that Hadid rocked this sky-high slit dress on the Cannes red carpet without a wardrobe malfunction.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Paul Morigi/Getty

Jaden and Sarah Share a Front-Row Smooch

Smith's parents Will and Jada have been known for their #RelationshipGoals-worthy moments, but this year, the teen created ones of his own with girlfriend Sarah Snyder.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!