10 Images That Broke the Internet in 2016

As a digital news writer, sometimes it’s hard to admit that a picture speaks a thousand words, but it’s impossible to deny the impact that a powerful image has on the Internet. 2016 was a whirlwind year, and these 10 photos from the entertainment industry’s most talked-about moments are part of the proof.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s rumored romance was seemingly confirmed with one flirty photograph at the Golden Globes in January, while Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet proved they’re the perfect couple that never was at the 2016 Academy Awards.

Blake Lively’s Cannes pregnancy reveal, Bella Hadid’s never-ending slit dress, and Beyoncé’s “Formation” domination are three more head-turning moments that made our list.

Keep scrolling to see 10 photos from Getty’s end-of-the-year roundup, 2016 in Focus, that turned into some of the year’s biggest news stories.