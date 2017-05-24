Why I'll Always Root for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

People may be obsessed with Prince William and Kate Middleton (I get it, they're royal), but for me, it's all about Kim and Kanye. Don't their names just roll off the tongue? They're a match made in pop culture heaven, our modern-day Bonnie and Clyde–and, despite all the gossip, I am a true believer in their love.

There's no denying that controversy follows these two. Kim has had her scandals, 72-day marriages, and countless nude selfies. Kanye has interrupted Taylor Swift's 2009 VMAs speech, rapped about her in "Famous," and tweeted about everything and everyone imaginable. I understand why they're such polarizing celebrities, but that doesn't shake my core belief that these two are in it for the long haul. Call me naive.

Recently, a friend at work came up to my desk and said, "Kim and Kanye are getting divorced soon. I know it." How would any of us know it? I don't buy it. If you strip away the headlines, Instagram posts, and the fact that they're each multi-millionaires with a love-hate relationship with fame, they're just another married couple, a mother and father. I'm sure they butt heads (what couple doesn't?) but from my perspective, they're in love with their children and they're in love with each other.

Kanye's "Only One," his song about his adoration for little North, feels too real, too emotional to be fake. For years, the rapper has talked about his connection to Kim. "I love her nude selfies," he said in 2016. "Like, I love the ones from the side, the back ones, and the front. I just love seeing her naked; I love nudity. And I love beautiful shapes," he said. "I feel like it's almost a Renaissance thing, a painting, a modern version of a painting. I think it's important for Kim to have her figure, to not show it would be like Adele not singing."

For Kim, she said she first felt a spark with Kanye in 2008, when they worked on a pilot for a show called Alligator Boots. "I was always attracted to him," she said in 2015, later explaining that he was the first person she called after splitting with Kris Humphries. "I called him because I'm sure it was really hurtful that I got married," she said. "I knew what he was thinking, so I thought he was going to call me as soon as he knew that I was single, and he didn't, and so I called him and I said, 'Hello?' I thought you were at least going to call me and say I told you so, something?'" As they say, the rest is history.

Even during dramatic periods in their lives, Kim has addressed their love, even taking to Keeping Up to publically defend her man. She did so on camera after the Taylor Swift scandal. "Kanye is always so honest and speaks his mind and, you know, when we were first dating, everyone would talk sh*t and he always had my back. At this point, I really don't give a f**k, so I'll do whatever to protect my husband," she said. Not sold on Kim and Kanye's eternal love? No matter; plans for baby number three are well underway.

kimkardashian/Instagram

To this day, the Keeping Up episode that chronicles Kim and Kanye's Italian wedding remains my favorite. The event was absolutely excessive, but to be honest, I live for it. Her custom Givenchy couture dress. That all-white flower wall that cost more than $100,000. The fact that John Legend performed at their reception. More, please. Keep it coming.

kimkardashian/Instagram

After Kim's Paris robbery, after she momentarily dropped "West" from her Twitter handle, everyone questioned the state of her marriage. She gave us an answer in January with a stripped down Instagram and a caption that shed light on her new priority: "family."

family A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

I'll always root for them, and I'll always root for their love. Happy three-year wedding anniversary, you two!

3 down, a lifetime to go...❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 24, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

I mean, if that's not love, I don't know what is.