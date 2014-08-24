Feeling "Fancy"! See MTV VMA Nominee Iggy Azalea’s Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" music video is up for Video of the Year at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards (Aug. 24).

The video, just like a song, is like an anthem for girls around the world. Azalea's video makes a direct nod to the '90s hit cult classic Clueless. Azalea plays an impressive Cher Horowitz and Charli XCX, an English singer-songwriter who collaborated with Azalea on the track, plays Dionne—crazy over-top-hats, reckless driving, and all.

Azalea dressed in that unforgettable yellow plaid skirt suit—that she picked out from a computerized dream closet à la Cher Horowitz—sings through school halls, drives around with "Dionne," and rolls with the homies at one of the most memorable parties in movie history.

What makes the video that much more special is the clothes Azalea wears. Azalea worked key pieces from Alexander Wang, Roberto Cavalli, and Chanel—how fancy.

We can't wait to see what she'll wear Monday night, but for now click a head to see her best red carpet looks ever and check out the video below.

In Emilio Pucci, 2013

For last year’s MTV Video Music Awards, Iggy Azalea worked a sheer embellished gold Emilio Pucci number. The singer pulled her hair back and matched her lips to the red carpet.
In Elie Saab, 2014

For the 2014 Grammy Awards, the singer arrived looking ladylike and polished. Azalea worked the red carpet in white embellished Elie Saab down, sleek, pulled-back hair, and petal-pink lips.
In Zuhair Murad, 2014

For the 2014 Billboard Music Awards, Azalea chose a long-sleeved Zuhair Murad gown for her trip down the red carpet. Sheer lace sleeves added a fancy element to her sexy-glam dress.
In Julien Macdonald, 2014

The Austrailain singer showed off her curves in a beaded midi-length, long-sleeve Julien Macdonald dress while visiting BET studios. Azalea complemented her busy LBD with low-key nude pointy-toe pumps and minimal makeup.
In John Galliano, 2014

Azalea showed up to the MTV Movie Awards in a creative, head-to-toe John Galliano ensemble. The artist’s dress featured 3-D petal-like embellishments and sheer insets, while her standout footwear showed off ornate bows. To complete her over-the-top look, the singer worked a crimped ponytail.
In Elie Saab, 2014

Azalea showed her love for Elie Saab when she wore another one of his creations for the Brit Awards. This time, she chose a red sleeveless gown with sheer insets.
In Elie Saab, 2014

Azalea attended the 2014 ESPY Awards in a one-shoulder Elie Saab number. The “Fancy” singer kept the asymmetrical trend going by working a thigh-high slit and bangles on one arm.
In a Black Gown, 2013

Azalea arrived at the 2013 Brit Awards in a sophisticated black column with a train and structured shoulders. To show off her sleek neckline, Azalea pulled back her hair into a low bun and added dangling earrings.
In Chic Separates, 2013

For a 2013 red carpet, Azalea worked leather pants, strappy sandals, and a color-block t-shirt, which was complete with a snakeskin print and cobalt blue panels. To match her pop of color, Azalea swiped on a bright-red lip.
In a Black Gown, 2012

For the VH1 Divas’ event Azalea worked a figure-flattering black gown with strategically placed insets. To add to her look, the singer opted for loose, tousled waves and exaggerated cat-eye liner.

