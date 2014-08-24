Feeling "Fancy"! See MTV VMA Nominee Iggy Azalea’s Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea's "Fancy" music video is up for Video of the Year at tonight's MTV Video Music Awards (Aug. 24).

The video, just like a song, is like an anthem for girls around the world. Azalea's video makes a direct nod to the '90s hit cult classic Clueless. Azalea plays an impressive Cher Horowitz and Charli XCX, an English singer-songwriter who collaborated with Azalea on the track, plays Dionne—crazy over-top-hats, reckless driving, and all.

Azalea dressed in that unforgettable yellow plaid skirt suit—that she picked out from a computerized dream closet à la Cher Horowitz—sings through school halls, drives around with "Dionne," and rolls with the homies at one of the most memorable parties in movie history.

What makes the video that much more special is the clothes Azalea wears. Azalea worked key pieces from Alexander Wang, Roberto Cavalli, and Chanel—how fancy.

We can't wait to see what she'll wear Monday night, but for now click a head to see her best red carpet looks ever and check out the video below.