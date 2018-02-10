whitelogo
Idris Elba
Videos
Idris Elba Is Engaged! Watch Him Pop the Question
Feb 10, 2018 @ 3:45 pm
Sundance Film Festival
Where Kiersey Clemons, Ethan Hawke, Priyanka Chopra, and More Partied at Sundance
Jan 25, 2018 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
We're Not Sure What Priyanka Chopra Is Wearing, But We Think We Like It
Jan 24, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Idris Elba Is Equally Charmed by Meghan Markle, Calls Her a “Beacon” for Women
Dec 15, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Videos
Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba Didn't Rehearse for Their Roles in This Oscar-Worthy Film
Oct 30, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Idris Elba Reveals the Four Best Actors He's Ever Worked With
Oct 06, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Kate Winslet Just Exposed Idris Elba's Unconventional Fetish
Oct 05, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
This Star Confirmed That Prince Harry Should Totally Marry Meghan Markle
Oct 04, 2017 @ 4:30 pm
TV Shows
7 Totally Brilliant and Underrated Netflix Shows You Should Be Watching
Oct 03, 2017 @ 6:45 pm
Videos
Idris Elba Auditioned to Be This Disney Villain
Oct 02, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Let Idris Elba Read You Steamy Fan Fiction—About Himself
Sep 26, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
13 Times Birthday Boy Idris Elba Was the Cutest Dad
Sep 06, 2017 @ 6:00 am
Videos
Matthew McConaughey Has Thoughts About
People
's Next Sexiest Man Alive
Aug 02, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Movies
11 Movies You Don’t Want to Miss in August
Aug 01, 2017 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Idris Elba and Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Sing a Google Translate Duet of "I'll Make Love To You"
Aug 01, 2017 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Idris Elba Doesn't Plan to Get Married Ever Again
Jul 12, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
The One Thing Idris Elba
Isn't
Good at Doing Will Make You Accept He's Human
Jul 07, 2017 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Idris Elba Fights an Evil Matthew McConaughey in
The Dark Tower
Trailer
May 03, 2017 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
Prince Philip Is the James Bond We Never Knew We Needed
Dec 12, 2016 @ 4:30 pm
London
5 London-Centric TV Shows to Stream Now
Sep 25, 2016 @ 4:00 pm
Celebrity
This Shirtless Photo of Idris Elba Flexing His Glistening Muscles Will Make Your Day
Aug 22, 2016 @ 5:45 pm
Videos
Watch Idris Elba Sing a Love Song in a Sexy Chipmunk Voice on Box of Microphones
Jul 20, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Watch Chris Pine Dance and Play Flip Cup While in an Inflatable Suit
Jul 19, 2016 @ 9:00 am
