is just one of the superstars set to appear on American Idol's benefit show, Idol Gives Back, this week. The event, which raises money for charities that aid children living in poverty-and last year raised more than $75 million!-will also feature, and. Pitt is well-known for his philanthropic endeavors: He and partnerdonated more than $8 million to charity in 2006, and in 2007 he launched Make It Right , a national campaign to help the people of New Orleans recover after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina. The father-of-four plans to build 150 new houses in the most affected areas of the city, and Idol Gives Back will help-Make It Right is one of the five charities to benefit from the proceeds of the show. To make a donation to Idol Gives Back, click here Get a sneak peek of tonight's Idol Gives Back!