Home
Celebrity
Idina Menzel
Weddings
The 10 Most Buzzed-About Celebrity Weddings of 2017
Dec 27, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Frozen
Is Back! Anna and Elsa Sing a Brand New Song in Exclusive First Look
Nov 15, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Kristen Bell's
Frozen
Lip Sync Has the Most Epic Celebrity Cameo
Nov 08, 2017 @ 3:15 am
Most Recent
Videos
Idina Menzel Looked Like a Real-Life Princess on Her Wedding Day
Sep 26, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Frozen
's Idina Menzel Just Got Married
Sep 25, 2017 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
"Wicked" Just Broke This Major Broadway Record
Jul 11, 2017 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
We Finally Have
Frozen 2
Filming Updates, Courtesy of Jonathan Groff
Jul 06, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Most Recent
Music
36 Unconventional Christmas Carols to Liven Up Your Holiday Party
Dec 16, 2016 @ 1:45 pm
Videos
Idina Menzel Covers "Wind Beneath My Wings" in
Beaches
Remake Trailer
Nov 29, 2016 @ 11:45 am
Videos
Watch Idina Menzel Get Surprised by Her Celebrity Crush, Matt Damon, on
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Oct 06, 2016 @ 4:45 pm
Celebrity
Idina Menzel Debuts Her Brand New Engagement Ring—Take a Look!
Sep 26, 2016 @ 11:30 am
Star Couples
Idina Menzel Announces Engagement to Actor Aaron Lohr: "We Are So Happy"
Sep 23, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Music
Idina Menzel Announces a New Album: Watch Her Debut the First Single Live
Aug 05, 2016 @ 11:15 am
Reviews & Coverage
Watch Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and More Perform "What the World Needs Now Is Love" at the DNC
Jul 28, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
Elizabeth Banks Leads Celebrities in A Cappella "Fight Song" for Hillary Clinton
Jul 27, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Anna and Elsa Are Back in New Short
Frozen Northern Lights
Jun 21, 2016 @ 6:45 pm
Movies
Movie Adaptation of Broadway's Hit Show
Wicked
Finally Gets a Release Date
Jun 16, 2016 @ 5:30 pm
Billboard Music Awards
The Hottest Looks from the 2016
Billboard
Music Awards
May 22, 2016 @ 7:30 pm
Celebrity
Wicked
Reunion Alert! Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Sing a New Version of “For Good”
May 06, 2016 @ 1:30 pm
Celebrity
See
Frozen
's Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel Reunite for a Good Cause
Mar 14, 2016 @ 8:45 am
Celebrity
Frozen
Holiday Special to Air on ABC in 2017
Feb 10, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Celebrity
Watch Taylor Swift and Idina Menzel Sing "Let It Go" in
Frozen
Costumes at Final
1989
U.S. Show
Nov 02, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
Idina Menzel Kicks Off a World Tour on Her 44th Birthday
May 30, 2015 @ 8:00 am
