ICYMI: Zendaya Transformed Into A Much Older Woman

Take that, aging snapchat filter!

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 09, 2016 @ 7:00 am

Have you ever wondered what Zendaya would look like with that purple eye shadow and lip liner Snapchat filter? What about as a middle aged woman? Well,now you can stop imagining because homegirl delivered and  shared a photo of herself on InstagramTV, aged about 40 years for her Disney tv show, KC Undercover.

Tonight on #KCUndercover Introducing my newest personality... Mrs. Dubois

A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on

Zendaya is completely unrecognizable in the photo above (which we guess is the point when going undercover). And we can assume the the new look is a new undercover personality for Zendaya's character on her Disney Channel show. This just proves Zendaya can pull just about anything off, including the daring lip liner-eye shadow combo she's got going on here. And those curls are actually pretty envy inducing TBH.

 

