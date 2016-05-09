ICYMI: Zendaya Transformed Into A Much Older Woman

Have you ever wondered what Zendaya would look like with that purple eye shadow and lip liner Snapchat filter? What about as a middle aged woman? Well,now you can stop imagining because homegirl delivered and shared a photo of herself on InstagramTV, aged about 40 years for her Disney tv show, KC Undercover.

Tonight on #KCUndercover Introducing my newest personality... Mrs. Dubois A photo posted by Zendaya (@zendaya) on May 8, 2016 at 4:48pm PDT

Zendaya is completely unrecognizable in the photo above (which we guess is the point when going undercover). And we can assume the the new look is a new undercover personality for Zendaya's character on her Disney Channel show. This just proves Zendaya can pull just about anything off, including the daring lip liner-eye shadow combo she's got going on here. And those curls are actually pretty envy inducing TBH.