The 15 Most Iconic Playboy Covers of All Time

Playboy Archive
Isabel Jones
Sep 28, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

Whether you count the late Hugh Hefner as a style icon, a sexual freedom pioneer, a pompous chauvinist, or a little of all three, there's no doubt the founder of Playboy Magazine has had a resounding impact on the fashion and pop culture landscapes.

To remember the entrepreneur, who passed away yesterday at the age of 91, we've taken a look back at the 15 most iconic covers in Playboy history.

1 of 15 Courtesy of Playboy

Marilyn Monroe (December 1953)

Behold, the first EVER issue of the magazine. Not a bad way to kick off a publishing legacy, if you ask us!

2 of 15 Playboy Archive

Darine Stern (October 1971)

In 1971, Playboy made history by featuring its first-ever African American cover girl. 

3 of 15 Playboy Archive

Barbra Streisand (October 1977)

The legendary singer shocked both readers and fans when she appeared on the cover of the risqué 'zine. "What's a nice Jewish girl like me doing on the cover of Playboy?" the cover teased. 

4 of 15 Playboy Archive

Farrah Fawcett (December 1978)

The iconic Charlie's angel rocked her signature shag and blinding smile on the magazine's December 1978 cover. 

5 of 15 Playboy Archive

Madonna (Septmeber 1985)

The O.G. material girl cast off her belongings for a nude shoot with the famous men's mag. 

6 of 15 Playboy Archive

Pamela Anderson (October 1989)

The longtime playmate put a NSFW twist on back-to-school on the cover of Playboy's October 1989 issue.  

7 of 15 Playboy Archive

Donald Trump (March 1990)

Are you even surprised? 

8 of 15 Playboy Archive

Anna Nicole Smith (June 1993)

The late Anna Nicole channeled Playboy's inaugural cover star as "Playmate of the Year" in 1993. 

9 of 15 Playboy Archive

Jerry Seinfeld (October 1993)

The comedian is one of the few men to ever grace Playboy's cover. To this day, the issue remains one of the most valuable in the magazine's history. 

10 of 15 Playboy Archive

Drew Barrymore (January 1995)

The child star caused quite the stir when she posed for Playboy at just 19 years old. 

11 of 15 Playboy Archive

Cindy Crawford (October 1998)

The supermodel stripped down to just a tiny sarong for the pink and purple-hued cover. 

12 of 15 Playboy Archive

Naomi Campbell (December 1999)

Campbell phoned it in for her Playboy Christmas cover—just kidding, but she *was* holding a phone (pre-cell, remember?). 

13 of 15 Playboy Archive

Kim Kardashian (Pre-West) (December 2007)

In the early days of her reign, "Hollywood's New Sex Star" posed for a cover.

14 of 15 Playboy

Marge Simpson (2009)

The blue-haired Simpsons character stripped down for Playboy in 2009, recreating Darine Stern's 1971 cover. 

15 of 15 Playboy Archive

Kate Moss (January/February 2014)

For the magazine's 60-year anniversary, Moss dressed the part as a classic Playboy bunny in a strapless leotard, bunny ears, a white shirt cuffs and collar, and some seriously badass black pumps. 

