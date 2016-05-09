Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed Look So in Love on the Red Carpet

The honeymoon period isn't over for Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder. The couple may have celebrated their first wedding anniversary at the end of last month, but they looked more in love than ever on Saturday night when they stepped out for the Humane Society's Rescue Gala in Inglewood, Calif.

Dressed in a chic black jumpsuit, which she teamed with sandals and a delicate necklace, Reed couldn't help but look lovingly at her husband while posing for cameras, and clearly the feelings were mutual. The couple shared more than their fair share of loving glances on the red carpet, and they gave us major #couplegoals in the process. For his part, Somerhalder coordinated in black for the event, pairing a black blazer with a white button-down shirt and jeans.

JB Lacroix/WireImage

This isn't the first time the couple has made us insanely jealous of their love. From Instagram selfies to red carpet appearances, the couple always manages to look completely devoted to each other—see some of their best couple moments here.