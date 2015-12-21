I Snapchatted Like Kylie Jenner for a Weekend and It Was Weird

KylizzleMyNizzl/snapchat; Ledolak/snapchat
Lindsay Dolak
Dec 21, 2015 @ 5:00 pm

Thanks to social media, our favorite celebrities are even more accessible to us than ever before. And some take full advantage of the opportunity to show off their glamorous lifestyles. Namely Kylie Jenner, whose Snapchat persona can only be described as lavish, outrageous, and a bit uncensored. The youngest Jenner shares everything from cozy nights in with her dogs and wild nights out with friends, to makeup-free selfies and extravagant pre-event beauty prep. And, while it's sometimes a little disturbing (ahem, close cropped shots of her smooching boyfriend Tyga), it’s nearly impossible to look away.

I, myself, an avid Snapchatter, wanted to find out if the 18-year-old’s snap prowess, including her tendency to overshare, was only acceptable because she is, well, King Kylie. So, I abandoned all shame (necessary when emulating any Kardashian-Jenner) and spent a full weekend Snapchatting like her to gauge how my friends might react to a surprise slew of exaggerated and, admittedly, vain snaps. Spoiler: No Ferrari or stack of Cartier bracelets make an appearance, but a lot of large-lipped selfies (above), lip-syncing, and general feelin’ myself did. Scroll down for some snapshots and reactions to my weekend playing Kylie.

RELATED: See How Kylie Jenner Looks Without Makeup

1 of 6 KylizzleMyNizzl/snapchat; Ledolak/snapchat

Sensual Lip-Syncing

If I was going to go out like the reality star, I would first need a serious glam-over. So I stopped by Cedra Pharmacy where beauty manager and makeup artist Brandon Cross gave me a heavy contour a la Ky. Friday night involved plenty of well-lit selfies and an excess of videos featuring me lip-syncing various rap hits while dedicating a good amount of camera time to decolletage, as Kylie regularly does. Re-watching my snap story made me wince after the third video went live, but my friends caught on quick and were loving it! “Omg ur ky...KING KYLIE,” texted a close girlfriend. Followed by: “Your snap is so Kylie with the lip syncing,” from another. I was uncomfortable, but I did look Photoshop-level hot with all that makeup, so the selfies continued.

Advertisement
2 of 6 KylizzleMyNizzl/snapchat; Ledolak/snapchat

Waist Training

The over-the-top takeover continued on Saturday with a prop: a waist trainer ($130, whatsawaist.com). Kylie is often sporting one on her social channels. Once I clipped and zipped myself into the ultra-snug slimming device, I will admit I took a few minutes to admire my newly-exaggerated hourglass proportions before snapping two body shots. Kylie’s blatant bod shots are always the most cringe-worthy to me, so these snaps nearly caused me to toss my phone out the window from pure embarrassment. Not unexpectedly, these garnered some mixed reactions. “WHY ARE YOU WEARING A WAIST TRAINER?” my best friend texted. “Please tell me it's for work,” she continued. I sent back the hairflip emoji before opening a Snapchat conversation from an old friend that read “God I miss you,” indicating some admiration for my new snap life. You win some, you lose some.

3 of 6 KylizzleMyNizzl/snapchat; Ledolak/snapchat

Posing While Shopping

It wouldn’t be a Kylie snap story without some obnoxious displays of wealth, but since not all of us have a closet full of designer duds, I took advantage of my time Christmas shopping in Manhattan to stop by some high-end shops and flaunt their collections instead. Here is me in Fendi looking only mildly less confident around luxury than Kylie and her BFF Hailey Baldwin. I managed to convince one of my friends, though, who messaged, “I’m feeling all the luxury in your life recently.” I had to admit, I was, too.

Advertisement
4 of 6 KylizzleMyNizzl/snapchat; Ledolak/snapchat

Boyfriend Cameo

Tyga makes an appearance in Kylie’s snaps every once in a while, so I figured I could also share the spotlight with my boyfriend. However, my boyfriend and Kylie's have nothing in common, which is great as far as I’m concerned (minus the lack of Ferrari). So, instead of forcing him to rap along to Tyga songs, we recreated this couple’s snap where I send some positive energy his way. This one felt as ridiculous as it looks and my friends took note, texting: “That made me laugh because I could literally never picture you saying that ever.” Sorry, baby boo, but she is correct.

Advertisement
5 of 6 KylizzleMyNizzl/snapchat; Ledolak/snapchat

Makeup-Free Selfie

One of my favorite things about Kylie is the ultra-glam makeup looks she regularly pulls off, but I also love a bare-faced selfie on the youngest Jenner. When Sunday night rolled around, I was sure to include a makeup-free snap of my own.

Advertisement
6 of 6 KylizzleMyNizzl/snapchat; Ledolak/snapchat

Sending Goodnight Love

Kylie is great about sending love to her millions of fans late night, so I knew I had to send the same to my (maybe) dozens of loyal followers, especially those who didn’t unfollow me during these 72 hours. Absurdity aside, parts of the weekend were actually sort of empowering in a weird way. Kylindsay might just have to make a return appearance soon.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!