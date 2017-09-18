Celebs Can't Get Enough of This Affordable Aussie Brand

Marc Piasecki/Getty
Lashauna Williams
Sep 18, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

If you don't know the Aussie label I.AM.GIA, put them on your radar, stat! This label is taking over the streets (and Instagram!) with their cool-girl aesthetic, and it already has a cult celebrity following with stars such as Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski rocking the styles.

It's not just celebs falling who are in love with the brand—we've had them on our radar for a bit as well thanks to its selection of great layering pieces, laid-back athleisure, luxe crop tops, and chic boots (check out the drool-worthy snake print stunners of model it-girl, Jordyn Woods, below) all available at a reasonable price. Everything retails for under $150, with most pieces clocking in between $50-$75,

SHOP IT: Keidis Top and Tyler Denim Skirt

With the fall season upon us, why not stock up on your favorites? Check out and shop our picks below and view their full collection at iamgia.com.

1 of 6 Jordyn Woods/Facebook

Jordyn Woods in the Viper Thigh High Boots 

$80 SHOP NOW
2 of 6 BG021/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Bella Hadid in The Samurai Crop Top and Cobain Pant

from $48 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Manuele Mangiarotti/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Stella Maxwell in the Winona Pant

$72 SHOP NOW
4 of 6 emrata/Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski in the Cobain Pants

$88 SHOP NOW
5 of 6 jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods in the Kedis Top

$64 SHOP NOW
6 of 6 Jean-Marc Haedrich/SIPA/AP

Bella Hadid in the Cobain Pant

$88 SHOP NOW

