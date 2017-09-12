How Celebrities Have Helped Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

Hurricane Irma has moved past Florida, but the relief efforts are only just beginning for the damage left in its wake. At least 12 people have died in the U.S. as a result of the storm, according to ABC News. Millions are still without power in the Sunshine State, and irreparable damage has been caused to the properties in Hurricane Irma’s wake.

On Tuesday night, stars from Justin Timberlake to Leonardo DiCaprio, Beyoncé, Selena Gomez, Reese Witherspoon, and more joined together for an hour-long benefit concert broadcast on all the major networks called, “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief.” Proceeds from the show went toward relief efforts for both Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“Neighbor helping neighbor without stopping to think about race, religion, or anything else,” a tearful Gomez said in this promo for the show. “We are going to get through all the storms that confront us. That’s how we are going to do it together, hand in hand.”

Keep scrolling for every way celebrities from Kristen Bell to Ryan Reynolds have helped Hurricane Irma victims so far.

1. Kristen Bell

The Frozen singer was stuck in Florida when the storm hit, and she made the most of her situation by helping co-star Josh Gad’s parents to safety. Once situated, the actress then raised moral by performing in a hurricane shelter, and has met and comforted many elderly residents riding out the storm.

2. Ryan Reynolds

Reynolds took time on the set of Deadpool 2 to advocate for donating to hurricane relief. “Support the incredible ground efforts of Americares emergency response teams with this snazzy t-shirt. Get one by clicking link in my bio. OR … Skip the f—ing t-shirts altogether! Donate directly at Americares.org or use CharityNavigator.org to find the charity of your choice,” he wrote.

3. Tim Duncan

The basketball player announced that he would match $1 million in Hurricane Irma relief donations for the Virgin Islands, where he was raised. Duncan achieved his fundraising goal by Monday afternoon.

4. Enrique Iglesias

The Spanish singer urged his fans to donate to hurricane relief, sharing images of the damage that Irma caused in his hometown of Miami.

5. Richard Branson

The Virgin Group founder rode out Irma from a cellar on his private island. After the storm passed, he’s both been helping with clean up efforts and raising money through his foundation, Virgin Unite.