Look Back at Effie Trinket's Most Outrageous Looks from The Hunger Games

Instagram
Jennifer Davis
Nov 14, 2014 @ 1:32 pm

Panem's resident fashionista Effie Trinket, portrayed by Elizabeth Banks, is known for her outrageous looks. We've seen her sport crazy false lashes, wild hair colors, and plenty of bold fashion choices in first two Hunger Games films, but that's about to change.

RELATED: Elizabeth Banks and Jennifer Lawrence Sizzle at The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 World Premiere

After fleeing the Capitol in the wake of the Quarter Quell, Effie will be getting a make-under in this month's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, as seen in the photo above. While her vibrant wigs and couture clothes are gone, in true Effie form she accessorizes her District 13 uniform with panache, jazzing up the standard clothes with subtle eyeliner and an artfully tied bandana.

Not ready to let her over-the-top image go? Take a look back at her most outrageous looks from the films.

PHOTOS: Effie's Most Outrageous Looks

1 of 6 Instagram/thehungergames

District 13 Chic

In Mockingjay - Part 1, Effie must say goodbye to her extravagant makeup and clothes in favor of a much more subdued look after fleeing the Capitol. However, in true Effie form, she makes the drab District 13 uniform fabulous, jazzing up the standard clothes with subtle eyeliner and an artfully tied bandana.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Murray Close

Purple Reign

Covered head to toe in lavender frills, Effie looks over-the-top as she makes her way to the final stop on Katniss and Peeta's victory tour in the series' second installment. Even so, it’s her accessories-sequined tights, light gray wig and matching bracelets-that take this ensemble up a notch.

3 of 6 Facebook/The Hunger Games

Picture Perfect

Red frosted hair is just the icing on this outrageous cake-of-a-look. From her collared necklaces down to her embellished shoes, Effie epitomizes Capitol couture in this off-the-runway Alexander McQueen design that promotes Catching Fire, the follow-up to the first film.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Facebook/The Hunger Games

Fascinating Fashion

Her buttery yellow wig and butterfly fascinator are the focal points of this ensemble from Hunger Games: Catching Fire, which stands out in bright contrast to Peeta and Katniss, who are dressed in muted colors.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

Magic in Magenta

Effie’s heavily powdered face and bright pink makeup coordinate perfectly with her bold magenta suit and eye-catching rose headpiece worn in the first film.

Advertisement
6 of 6 Murray Close/©Lionsgate/Courtesy Everett Collection

Peacock-like Perfection

A myriad of bright colors compete to take center stage in this outfit from the first installment. From her lime green wig to her bright makeup, which pops thanks to a hot pink pout, this is one of Effie’s standout looks-and one of our favorites.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!