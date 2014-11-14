Look Back at Effie Trinket's Most Outrageous Looks from The Hunger Games

Panem's resident fashionista Effie Trinket, portrayed by Elizabeth Banks, is known for her outrageous looks. We've seen her sport crazy false lashes, wild hair colors, and plenty of bold fashion choices in first two Hunger Games films, but that's about to change.

After fleeing the Capitol in the wake of the Quarter Quell, Effie will be getting a make-under in this month's The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, as seen in the photo above. While her vibrant wigs and couture clothes are gone, in true Effie form she accessorizes her District 13 uniform with panache, jazzing up the standard clothes with subtle eyeliner and an artfully tied bandana.

Not ready to let her over-the-top image go? Take a look back at her most outrageous looks from the films.

