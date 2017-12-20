whitelogo
whitelogo
Hugh Jackman
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Hugh Jackman
Videos
The Secret to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness’s 21-Year Marriage
Dec 20, 2017 @ 10:15 am
Videos
Hugh Jackman Sings BFF Zac Efron’s Praises—Literally
Dec 13, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Hugh Jackman, Nick Jonas, and More Celebs React to 2018 Golden Globe Nominations
Dec 11, 2017 @ 6:00 pm
Most Recent
Videos
23 Times Birthday Boy Hugh Jackman Made Us Fall in Love with Him
Oct 12, 2017 @ 6:30 am
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Are Secretly Fishermen
Sep 11, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Holidays & Occasions
It's National Dog Day! See 29 Celebrities Cuddling with Pups
Aug 26, 2017 @ 11:00 am
Videos
See a Soaking Wet Hugh Jackman Take an Outdoor, Beachside Shower
Jul 28, 2017 @ 11:45 am
Most Recent
Videos
Zendaya and Zac Efron Fall in Love as Circus Performers in a New Musical from
La La Land
Songwriters
Jun 28, 2017 @ 11:15 am
Celebrity Weddings
You Won’t Believe How Long These Celeb Couples Have Been Married
Jun 05, 2017 @ 2:00 pm
Celebrity
9 Hilarious Photos of Celebs Getting Crushed by Waves
May 25, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Emma Watson and Millie Bobby Brown Met Last Night, and It Was Adorable
May 08, 2017 @ 9:45 am
Videos
Viola Davis Takes Airport Style to New Heights in Ab-Baring Sheer Top
Apr 25, 2017 @ 6:15 pm
Celebrity
Diane Kruger's Bustier Is the Stuff of Fashion Dreams
Apr 04, 2017 @ 2:15 pm
Movies
13 Movies You Definitely Don't Want to Miss This Month
Mar 01, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Celebrity
Ariana Grande Is One Sexy Snow Bunny at Jingle Ball
Dec 10, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
These 21 Left-Handed Celebrities Know the Struggle
Dec 06, 2016 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Is Back with a Vengeance in the First
Logan
Trailer
Oct 20, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Celebrity
Anne Hathaway, Sarah Jessica Parker, and More Broadway Stars Belt It Out for Hillary Clinton Fundraiser
Oct 18, 2016 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Hugh Jackman Celebrates His 48th Birthday with the Ultimate Cheat Day Breakfast
Oct 13, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
See the Stars in the Stands at the 2016 U.S. Open Championships
Sep 11, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Hugh Jackman's Mother-in-Law Passes Away—Read His Touching Tribute
Sep 01, 2016 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Watch Hugh Jackman Say Farewell to His Wolverine Beard: "My Wife Will Be Very Happy"
Aug 23, 2016 @ 9:30 am
Olympics
See the Best Celebrity Reactions to the 2016 Rio Olympics So Far
Aug 17, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!