Videos
Hugh Grant's Wedding Ring Is Bonkers
May 25, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Drew Barrymore Had to Name Her Least-Talented Co-Star to Avoid Eating a Turkey Testicle
Mar 22, 2018 @ 9:30 am
Videos
Hugh Grant Is Expecting His Fifth Child with Girlfriend Anna Eberstein
Jan 09, 2018 @ 7:00 pm
Videos
Jason Momoa Can Still Speak Dothraki and Khal Drogo Is ALIVE, You Guys
Nov 14, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Mindy Kaling Is Creating a New Hulu Show Based on an Iconic Rom-Com
Nov 03, 2017 @ 10:45 am
Movies
The
Love Actually
Sequel Finally Debuts in U.S., and It's Just as Heartwarming as We Expected
May 26, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
Snatch Up This Exclusive
Love Actually
Red Nose Day Tee Before It Sells Out
May 08, 2017 @ 9:00 am
Videos
Hugh Grant Shakes His Booty to "Hotline Bling" in the
Love Actually
Mini Sequel
Mar 24, 2017 @ 7:30 pm
Videos
Bill Nighy on What to Look Forward to from the
Love Actually
Reunion
Mar 23, 2017 @ 10:00 am
Movies
Important Question: Who Is the Biggest Rom-Com Douche of All Time?
Mar 22, 2017 @ 3:00 pm
Videos
Love Actually
Stars Use Signs to Hilariously Debate: Who Aged the Best?
Mar 22, 2017 @ 1:15 pm
Videos
Hugh Grant Is Still Hot AND Married in the
Love Actually
Mini Sequel
Mar 06, 2017 @ 8:30 am
Movies
Love Actually
Is Filming a Sequel—but There's a Major Catch
Feb 15, 2017 @ 12:00 pm
Videos
Watch Ryan Gosling, Kate Hudson, and More Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves
Sep 22, 2016 @ 8:30 am
Celebrity
See the Stars in the Stands at the 2016 U.S. Open Championships
Sep 11, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Movies
11 Movies to Watch in August 2016
Aug 01, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
Why Hugh Grant Hears Meryl Streep's Voice in His Sleep
Jul 12, 2016 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
63 Photos of Your Favorite Stars at Wimbledon
Jul 11, 2016 @ 1:15 pm
Movies
The 7 Best Movie Wedding Date Duos Ever
Jul 08, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Videos
Bridget Jones Is Back with Plenty of Baby Daddy Drama—Watch the Full Trailer
Jun 29, 2016 @ 10:00 am
Movies
6 Hysterical GIFs to Celebrate
Bridget Jones's Diary
's 15th Anniversary
Apr 13, 2016 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Celebrate Hugh Grant's 55th Birthday with a Throwback!
Sep 09, 2015 @ 8:00 am
Celebrity
The Stunning Elizabeth Hurley Turns 50 Today! Here's How She's Celebrating
Jun 10, 2015 @ 7:15 am
