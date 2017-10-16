How 15 Celebrities Celebrate Thanksgiving

reesewitherspoon/instagram
Lauren Saxe
Oct 16, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

Nothing says Thanksgiving like turkey, stuffing, and your favorite stars trying to bake a pumpkin pie. And during a year when gratitude is more important than ever, we're happy to take a cue from Mariah Carey, Salma Hayek, and more, who know how to kick off the holiday season in high style. Whether you’re a Turkey Day traditionalist like Eva Longoria, or looking to add a new custom into the mix (we love you, Mindy Kaling), these 15 celebrities remind us we have a lot to be thankful for.

VIDEO: Thanksgiving Tips From Chrissy Teigen

1 of 15 sofiavergara/instagram

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

The cute couple brought whimsy to their holiday feast with these excellent accessories.

2 of 15 evalongoria/instagram

Eva Longoria

Longoria took the reins on the main course of the day.

3 of 15 sethmeyers/instagram

Seth Meyers

The Late Night host celebrated Turkey Day with a little game of dress-up. His son Ashe was the most adorable turkey we've ever seen, while his dog Frisbee was a pilgrim.

4 of 15 mariahcarey/instagram

Mariah Carey

Armed with whipped cream and a pie, the singer went glam for the holiday in Honolulu.

5 of 15 gwenstefani/instagram

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Shelton and Stefani sealed their holiday festivities with a kiss. "Happy Thanksgiving! We love you. So grateful," Stefani said on Instagram

6 of 15 salmahayek/instagram

Salma Hayek

Hayek’s carving skills are pretty impressive. "Thank you for becoming part of my Instagram family. #happythanksgiving," she posted last year.

7 of 15 oprah/instagram

Oprah

The more the merrier! Oprah went overseas to spend the holiday with students from her leadership academy in South Africa.

8 of 15 zacposen/instagram

Zac Posen

Who knew Zac Posen was such a good baker? "One rustic apple tart done," the designer captioned this sweet snap from the kitchen last Thanksgiving.   

9 of 15 diddy/instagram

Diddy

For Diddy, nothing says Thanksgiving like a home-cooked turkey with all the trimmings. "Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours," he posted. "God Bless!"

10 of 15 reesewitherspoon/instagram

Reese Witherspoon

Our favorite “hostess with the mostess” makes entertaining charming. "Fire up the oven, y'all," she said. "It's Turkey Time!" 

11 of 15 mindykaling/instagram

Mindy Kaling

We can always count on Mindy to bring humor to the kitchen table. "Thanksgiving in Boston," she captioned this shot of herself with Friendly's ice cream. "Yas Kweam."

12 of 15 emmyrossum/instagram

Emmy Rossum

Rossum spent the day perfecting a delicious pecan pumpkin praline pie, that also happens to be gluten free. Can we borrow your recipe, Emmy?

13 of 15 katieholmes212/instagram

Katie Holmes

The actress knows a good bottle (or two) of wine can enhance any Thanksgiving dinner, especially when you're in Napa Valley. 

14 of 15 mirandakerr/instagram

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel stepped outside the box with a new Thanksgiving tradition – afternoon tea. Cheers!

15 of 15 selenagomez/instagram

Selena Gomez

The "Fetish" singer spent last Thanksgiving counting her blessings. "I have a lot to be thankful for this year," she said on Instagram. "My year has been the hardest yet most rewarding one yet. I've finally fought the fight of not 'being enough'. I have only wanted to reflect the love you guys have given me for years and show how important it is to take care of you. By grace through faith. Kindness always wins. I love you guys. God bless."

