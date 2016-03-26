9 Ways to Rock a Floral Bomber Jacket Like Your Favorite Celebrity

Erdem and Valentino have mastered the art of stitching together fanciful floral gowns perfect to wear as a guest at one of those royals-approved weddings that none of us are likely invited to. But beautiful as they may be, you don’t have to be a headline-making style doyenne—or a child of the Victorian era—to introduce botanically inspired statement pieces into your wardrobe. In fact, for today’s cool set, doing so is as easy as throwing on everyone’s favorite transitional spring go-to: the bomber jacket.

This spring, the borrowed-from-the-boys staple—a favorite of heartthrobs like Joe Jonas and Zayn Malik—has been given the totally graphic treatment thanks to designers who've upgraded the classic layering piece with satin textures, oversize lengths, and athletic collars. Don’t think you have to fully embrace athleisure to wear it with panache, either. Beauties like Demi Lovato and Gwen Stefani have proven that when it comes to styling the It girls’ favorite, anything goes.

Below, nine stars showcase how to master the go-to.

GWEN STEFANI 

If you’re looking to elevate your bomber, look no further than Stefani. As usual, her platinum locks and bold red lip are enough to be wowed by, but The Voice judge paired her black floral piece with a mesh and sheer dress that perfectly matched her cut-out heels. 

DEMI LOVATO

Lovato kept it simple, too, maintaining a darker palette with indigo jeans, a gray T-shirt, and black booties. Her large handbag and blue-tinted sunglasses threw in a dose of personality.

KENDALL JENNER 

The queen of throwback cool once again turned to the ‘90s for a dose of sartorial inspiration. She rocked a thick black choker with a matching bandeau top paired with high-waisted, rock-n-roll leather pants, a furry bag, and an all-black bomber with floral detailing about the sleeve. Her styling trick? Wear one half off the shoulder for an effortless look. 

SUKI WATERHOUSE 

Talk about going with the flow. Model and actress Waterhouse displayed her boho sensibilities and rocked an oversize maroon-and-gold bomber with a blue batik dress and sneakers. If this is what stepping out to grab lunch looks like for Waterhouse, we’re totally on board.

LILY COLLINS

No pants? No problem. To play with proportion, Collins said goodbye to trousers or a skirt and instead rocked this girly pastel pink topper with, well, nothing else.

Cara Delevingne 

Similar to the way fellow Brit and One Direction wunderkind Harry Styles prefers to wear his, the model stuck to a simple all-black jeans, shirt, and sneakers getup to go with her brocade-esque number.

BRIE LARSON

This embroidered Gucci bomber speaks for itself, but Room star and Oscar winner Larson amped it up with a graphic red shirt and high-waist jeans.

JESSICA ALBA

The 34-year-old actress and businesswoman let her kaleidoscopic topper do the talking by pairing it with very minimal accessories (i.e., white pointed toe pumps and a geometric two-toned clutch). Her tailored black pants and tucked-in blouse also offered a lesson in transitioning a look from day to night.

JAMIE CHUNG

For Chung, wearing a bomber with floral sleeves and sporty stripes means it’s time to roll up the sleeves and embrace a casual look. She paired hers with an appropriate V-neck tee, aviator sunglasses, and head-turning leather pants with metal hardware. 

