9 Ways to Rock a Floral Bomber Jacket Like Your Favorite Celebrity

Erdem and Valentino have mastered the art of stitching together fanciful floral gowns perfect to wear as a guest at one of those royals-approved weddings that none of us are likely invited to. But beautiful as they may be, you don’t have to be a headline-making style doyenne—or a child of the Victorian era—to introduce botanically inspired statement pieces into your wardrobe. In fact, for today’s cool set, doing so is as easy as throwing on everyone’s favorite transitional spring go-to: the bomber jacket.

This spring, the borrowed-from-the-boys staple—a favorite of heartthrobs like Joe Jonas and Zayn Malik—has been given the totally graphic treatment thanks to designers who've upgraded the classic layering piece with satin textures, oversize lengths, and athletic collars. Don’t think you have to fully embrace athleisure to wear it with panache, either. Beauties like Demi Lovato and Gwen Stefani have proven that when it comes to styling the It girls’ favorite, anything goes.

Below, nine stars showcase how to master the go-to.