7 Ways to Rock a Choker Like Selena Gomez

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jonathan Borge
Apr 06, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Fashion girls know that when the time comes to accessorize, you’ve gotta think outside of the pastel-colored jewelry box. In fact, throw statement baubles and glittery pumps out the window. In 2016, stars have begun to downsize, and Selena Gomez is one of our favorite beauties championing the reemergence of a tried and true trend: chokers.

Most recently, the singer performed double choker duty this past Sunday at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she paired a bright jumpsuit with a wraparound, minimalist gem and later kept it on for the after-party circuit. Our favorite look? Gomez changed into a ‘90s-inspired pair of high-waisted jeans with a ribbed white crop top and a nearly-floor length coat (above). Sure, her nude, pointed-toe stilettos are subtle, but the matte and studded piece around her neck lent her a downtown sensibility, not to mention her messy, wavy locks, which killed it.

RELATED: Selena Gomez's New "Latina Empire" TV Series Was Inspired by One Teen's True Story

Below, 6 more ways to rock the accessory like Gomez would.

1 of 6 Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

AMP UP THE COLOR

The brunette dared to turn heads in an orange-toned Mugler jumpsuit at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Her one-piece was of course a statement maker, but the two-toned choker not only complemented her silver sandals, but also brought the bright outfit back down to earth.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

KEEP IT CLEAN

There’s a lot going on here, what with the feathered and fully embellished Rodarte dress and a matching fur-lined coat that bares her shoulders. And while the Louis Vuitton Petite Malle bag and her gold- and black-colored pumps pair well with the dress, the choker pieces it all together thanks to its thin solid band.

3 of 6 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

STICK TO SOLID COLORS

The secret to this metallic gem is found in Gomez’s jumpsuit, which, despite its daring cutouts, is the perfect piece to pair with the accessory thanks to its all-black shade.

Advertisement
4 of 6 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

DON’T BE AFRAID OF THE BLING

Sometimes more is more. At the 2015 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Gomez showcased her killer physique in a sexy, low-cut silk dress with strategic slits below the waist. Her chain-adorned booties and wraparound, cuff-like leather bracelets gave the look a rock star edge, which ultimately let her glittery silver choker do the talking.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Michael Stewart/GC Images

TAKE A RISK

You’d think that rocking a thick silver choker with a turquoise gem attached would call for something refined, but here, Gomez proves that a casual getup sometimes needs a punch of glam. She paired a loose-fitting, ripped pair of light-wash jeans with brown boots and a red ribbed tank along with a checkered shirt and oversize white sunglasses.

Advertisement
6 of 6 AKM GSI

EXPERIMENT WITH FABRICS

Remember that chokers don’t necessarily have to be made of a metal-based, hardware-like material. Here, Gomez rocked a dangling, wraparound version made of the same silky-like fabric as her dress. That’s what we call an ace.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!