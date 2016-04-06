7 Ways to Rock a Choker Like Selena Gomez

Fashion girls know that when the time comes to accessorize, you’ve gotta think outside of the pastel-colored jewelry box. In fact, throw statement baubles and glittery pumps out the window. In 2016, stars have begun to downsize, and Selena Gomez is one of our favorite beauties championing the reemergence of a tried and true trend: chokers.

Most recently, the singer performed double choker duty this past Sunday at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she paired a bright jumpsuit with a wraparound, minimalist gem and later kept it on for the after-party circuit. Our favorite look? Gomez changed into a ‘90s-inspired pair of high-waisted jeans with a ribbed white crop top and a nearly-floor length coat (above). Sure, her nude, pointed-toe stilettos are subtle, but the matte and studded piece around her neck lent her a downtown sensibility, not to mention her messy, wavy locks, which killed it.

Below, 6 more ways to rock the accessory like Gomez would.