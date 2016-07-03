How Stars Are Celebrating Fourth of July Weekend This Year

July 4th festivities kicked off early this year as we geared up for the holiday all weekend long. The sun's out, barbecue grills are on, and hopes are high for alfresco entertaining full of American fare and some decidedly patriotic paraphernalia. There are an endless number of ways to spend the long Independence Day weekend, and stars are doing just the same—whether it's at a barbecue, the beach, or they're bidding adieu to jet elsewhere. Here's a look at how some of our favorite stars have been creating their own fun in the weekend sun.

Jessica Alba and her family beat the summer heat at the beach and reached new levels of "weekend vibes." The actress and Honest Company co-founder snapped a landscape shot of the sunny coastline with her two daughters, Honor and Haven, getting their toes wet in the distance.

Weekend vibes 🏖 A photo posted by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 2, 2016 at 7:23pm PDT

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka had "a lovely weekend," heating up the grill for 4th of July eats and hydrating with Heinekens. The pair was perfectly outfitted for the occasion while Harris exclaims in the caption, "someone let me be the Grill Master!" The How I Met Your Mother star sported a red, white, and blue plaid button-down with navy shorts and a matching hat, while Burtka opted for a monochrome palette—a casual ensemble in shades of blue. No doubt their adorable twins were nearby showing up their style.

A lovely weekend. Finally, someone lets me be the Grill Master! Thanks #HeinekenLight A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 2, 2016 at 11:33am PDT

It looks like expectant mother Olivia Wilde is getting away for the weekend, hopping a plane with her son and "travel buddy" Otis. In the snap, the blonde toddler is wearing a red superhero cape over his striped shirt while gazing intently out the window. "#flywhileflying," proud mom Wilde hashtags the post.

Travel buddy. #flywhileflying A photo posted by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on Jul 2, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

British Brooklyn Beckham and his American girlfriend Chloë Grace Moretz are making a splash together in the 17-year-old's latest Instagram. The young lovebirds are shown in black and white silhouette against a glistening body of water. The duo have also been spotted hanging out with Meghan Trainor this weekend. Moretz and Trainor both posted the same photo (credited to Beckham) of them embracing at a bowling alley. The Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star captioned the pic, "Friends that bowl together stick together."

❤️ A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 30, 2016 at 2:45pm PDT

Friends that bowl together stick together @meghan_trainor A photo posted by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on Jul 2, 2016 at 9:20pm PDT

RELATED: Chloë Grace Moretz Rocks Red Leggings for Night Out with Brooklyn Beckham and Meghan Trainor

Emma Roberts kicked off the long weekend with a pool party, decorating her platinum locks with a festive flower crown in red, white, and blue. Wearing a palm-print swimsuit, the actress snapped poolside photos and videos with friends, showing off inflatable floats that redefine Independence Day pool party goals in the shapes of pepperoni pizza and an American flag swan.

👻🇺🇸🌭 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jul 1, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

🦄❤️🦄 A photo posted by Emma Roberts (@emmaroberts) on Jul 1, 2016 at 5:32pm PDT

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram to share an unexpected photo to welcome the holiday weekend. The model flaunts her svelte figure while sprawled across her bed wearing a khaki cut-out bikini and captions the pic with "Weekend" followed by three American flags. Jenner's been using the three-day weekend to move into her new Hollywood Hills home, so perhaps the provocative photo was snapped while she was taking a much-needed time-out.

weekend 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A photo posted by Kendall Jenner (@kendalljenner) on Jul 2, 2016 at 8:21am PDT

Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian also donned a swimsuit over the weekend but the mom-of-three sported hers at the beach. Kardashian posed in a plunging one-piece for a group photo opp with friends and daughter Penelope in Miami, captioning the snap, "Beach dayz."

Beach dayz. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 2, 2016 at 3:11pm PDT

RELATED: Get Olivia Culpo's Summer Makeup Secret

Reese Witherspoon shared yet another winning photo from her magical family vacation. In her latest, the Oscar-winning actress exclaims she's "Off to find Dory!" as she suits up in snorkel gear, which she admits in the caption is pink. Her hashtags #islandadventures and #UnderTheSea couldn't possibly make us more envious about her tropical getaway.