How Many Grammys Does Jay-Z Have?

Considering she's, well, Beyoncé, it’s easy to forget that the star is married to one of the most successful rappers of all time. But it’s true!

Jay-Z and Queen Bey have been married for 10 years, but the rap giant was hugely famous long before he fell in love with his wife. So just how successful is he? Jay-Z has racked up an astounding 74 Grammy nominations, and he’s taken home 21, meaning there’s probably stiff competition for shelf space at the Carter home. Beyoncé has taken home 22, so you can imagine how hard it must be to house 43 Grammys.

His 21 wins puts him at a tie with Kanye West, though Jay-Z earned his first award long before Kanye stepped into the scene. He took home the Grammy for Best Rap Album for Vol. 2 … Hard Knock Life in 1998.

This year, Jay-Z just so happens to lead the pack of Grammy nominations with a total of nine, three of which are from his album 4:44. Will he break the tie between him and Kanye? Something tells us he won't go home empty-handed.

Catch the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS.