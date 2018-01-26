The Grammys honor the best and boldest in the music industry, and that includes rapper Eminem.

But just how many Grammys does Eminem have? A good number, as it turns out.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Eminem has been nominated for a whopping 43 Grammy Awards, and he's won 15 of them. His first and second Grammy wins happened at the 2000 Grammy Awards, when he won Best Rap Album for The Slim Shady LP, and Best Rap Solo Performance for "My Name Is."

During his career, he has been a Grammys performer four times, with his first performance in 2001 and his most recent in 2011. His most recent Grammy win was for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for "The Monster" and Best Rap Album for The Marshall Mathers LP 2 at the 2014 Grammy Awards.

Eminem is an artist who is frequently recognized at award shows. In addition to 15 Grammys, he has also won 17 Billboard Music Awards, 12 MTV Video Music Awards, and an Oscar, and he has also been nominated for a Golden Globe.