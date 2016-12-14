The Adorable Story of How Maddie Ziegler and Millie Bobby Brown Became BFFs

Maddie Ziegler and Millie Bobby Brown's friendship = the very definition of #BFFgoals. They FaceTime on the regular, they support each other's careers and projects (see: Brown in Ziegler's fashion designs), they take fun day trips together (butterbeer, anyone?), they have sleepovers. Of course today's most adorable starlets would have the most adorable friendship, so it's almost hard to believe that they only met four months ago—on the set of So You Think You Can Dance.

"She used to watch Dance Moms all the time, like she knows every episode, and she came to one of my So You Think You Can Dance tapings and we met afterwards," Ziegler told InStyle. "I didn't know what she was doing at the time—she mentioned she had a show on Netflix—so I went home and literally binge-watched the whole season of Stranger Things in two days. It was so good."

Had a great time at 'so you think you can dance.' Met this amazing girl at sytycd! #strangerthings #sytycd @maddieziegler A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Jul 25, 2016 at 9:12pm PDT

And the rest, as they say, is history. Ziegler DM-ed Brown the next day on Twitter, and they began to hang out all the time. In fact, Ziegler says she introduced Brown to her first-ever sleepover—though it didn't quite go as planned.

"Millie has these things called night terrors, and I was really nervous because I didn't know what was going to happen," Ziegler explains. "She told me that if she wakes up and starts screaming, I have to slap her. And then in the middle of the night, I hear this loud, piercing noise, and I thought, 'Oh my gosh, it's Millie screaming,' but no, she's sleeping like an angel. It turns out, the fire alarm went off and we had to wait outside and the firemen came at 3 a.m. The next day, I thought it was all a dream, because it was so crazy."

Friends that survive night terrors together, stay together, right? Take a look at more instances of Maddie + Millie's BFF moments on Instagram (prepare to cue the awww's).

@milliebobby_brown + butterbeer = a perfect day @unistudios The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. A photo posted by Maddie Ziegler (@maddieziegler) on Sep 10, 2016 at 9:24am PDT

#BFF 💜 A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Nov 22, 2016 at 12:48pm PST

Talking to my gurl 💜and finding our light 😂#bestiesforever A photo posted by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobby_brown) on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:53am PST