How Gwyneth Paltrow Has Come to Terms with Cheese, Wine, and Plenty of "Fried Stuff"

“Since I turned 40 I’ve become much better at eating,” said a radiant-looking Gwyneth Paltrow Wednesday night in New York City, where the actress hosted a dinner with famed chef Mario Batalli to celebrate Goop and luxury car brand Cadillac’s new Road to Table partnership. “I’m not strict with my diet.” Which comes as a huge surprise to us, because Paltrow, wearing an ab-baring David Koma jumpsuit with zigzag waist detailing and showing off shiny, sleek strands, has simply never looked better. Perhaps its because the 43 year-old mother of two is truly enjoying life these days. “I have cheese, alcohol, fried stuff, I just want to enjoy my life,” she told InStyle. “I think when the sense of the finiteness of life comes into play—that and of course you want to extend your life and be healthy and think about those things--you learn to loosen up a little.”

The evening was a testament to Paltrow’s devotion to that very subject—enjoying life to the fullest. Guests gathered in Batali’s newly opened La Sirena restaurant and enjoyed an intimate 4-course seated dinner including sweet corn agnolotti with basil butter olive oil poached halibut, a decadent summer fruit panna cotta, and plenty of perfectly chilled white wine to go around.

At the end of the evening, guests jumped into one of dozens of brand new Cadillacs lining the street outside to be taken home in style, making it an unforgettable summer evening. And just when we were feeling guilty for finishing off that plate of pasta, Paltrow put it all into perspective. “I don’t like to eat really heavily processed foods and things that I know are detrimental to your health, but I feel like if it’s a fresh zucchini and its deep fried, so be it. Let’s compromise.” Amen.