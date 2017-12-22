How to Go Shopping Like J.Lo.: A Photo Essay

INSTARimages.com
Isabel Jones
Dec 22, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Jennifer Lopez took her East Coast style down to Miami for the week, stepping out on Wednesday for a chic shopping trip like only her majesty J.Lo can.

Clad in a plunging black bodysuit with lace trim (shop a similar look here), medium-wash skinny jeans with gold buttons lining the pockets, and sleek black Monika Chiang ankle boots, Lopez gave the Florida set a lesson in sexy street style.

Of course, Lopez accessorized with dark aviator shades and massive stud earrings—her go-tos, but she also added a gorgeous accessory we assume was worn for purposes of identification: a nameplate necklace spelling (what else?) “Jennifer.”

When J.Lo hits the shopping circuit, she doesn’t go unnoticed. Lest you have your doubts, just check her necklace and you’ll be reminded that Jenny from the Block is, indeed, in your midst.

This, my friends, is lesson #1 in learning to shop like the great Jennifer Lopez: Make Sure Everyone Knows Your Name.

J.Lo obviously has a lot to teach us about, well, life and everything in it, and certainly when it comes to shopping etiquette, Jenny from the Block is the unrivaled expert.

Behold, the many lessons we’ve learned by following Ms. Lopez’s example.

May your next shopping trip be as fabulous as J. Lo’s Snapchat filter game.

You're cute!!! #sundayfunday

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

VIDEO: 10 of the Most J.Lo Instagrams Ever

 

Peace, love, and J.Lo.

1 of 8 BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Bring Your Crew

Jennifer Lopez, Queen of Everything, spent her Monday in Beverly Hills on a casual shopping trip. Being the low-key, fanfare-free outing that it was, the singer accessorized accordingly with a massive fur stole, a pair of fringed Christian Louboutin ankle boots ($539; barneys.com), and her signature oversized shades—you know, cazh…

Lopez, in typical Monday fare, strolled up to Barneys with a sizable posse in tow—a mega superstar is nothing without her on-call board of sartorial advisors (and bodyguards), of course. Without them, how would a fashion moment as glorious as Lopez’s legendary 2000 Grammys gown ever come to be?

2 of 8 Arnaldo Magnani/Getty

Grab Some Arm Candy

Take us back to 2003, pop culture overlords! Oh, what a wonderful time that was. Though Queen Lopez typically steps out solo for her shopping trips these days, there is something undoubtedly glamorous about forcing your beau to tag along. (Bennifer [pt. 1] 4ever). 

3 of 8 Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Pair Your Sweat Suit with a Birkin Bag, Cuz You're J.Lo 

Casual attire is okay in moderation (you're still Jenny from the Block, after all), but make sure everyone remembers that you're also the HBIC by pairing a low-key look with a high-class accessory, like this red crocodile Birkin bag (here's a slightly more reasonable option from Saint Laurent: $2,890; neimanmarcus.com). 

4 of 8 Gustavo Munoz/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Bling it out, bling it out

Sure, step into a luxury store wearing a set of ultra-distressed jeans and a pair of Uggs and you'll probably get an eye roll or two, but flash a massive diamond and you'll have all the respect in the world. Ice, ice, baby!

5 of 8 Trago/FilmMagic

Put Someone on Umbrella Duty

What's the point of being rich and famous if there's no one to hold your umbrella for you? Whatever the weather gods have in store for your shopping trip, make sure you have someone on hand to act as your personal shield against the elements. You need to save your arm strength for dem bags. 

6 of 8 Trago/Getty

Channel Your Inner FLOTUS

Smile and wave, smile and wave ... J.Lo's contemporary Jackie Kennedy impression transformed the act of shopping into the romantic pastime it once was. 

7 of 8 Getty

Attempt to revive the poncho, because you have that power

If the poncho had a contemporary celebrity spokesperson, it would be J.Lo. No one has fought harder on behalf of ponchos everywhere, and while we can't see ourselves going poncho shopping in the near future, Ms. Lopez made (and continues to make) an excellent case for the '70s staple. 

8 of 8 Bauer-Griffin / MEGA

Invest in Retail Camouflage

With butterfly-print leggings, sneakers, and a hoodie, Lopez both fits in and looks hella comfy in her shopping attire. 

