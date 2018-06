How To Get a Body Like: Sofia Vergara

5 of 5 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Is There Such Thing as a Quick, Effective Workout?

It seems like there are never enough hours in the day! "Even if you have to cut your workout short," he says, "Doing something on a regular basis is better than doing a lot sporadically." Have 10 minutes? Peterson says, "Work the muscle groups in all three planes of motion using a variety of angles. Do moves that are multi-joint as well as single-joint." Not sure what the three planes of motion are? Imagine if you cut your body in half horizontally, side-to-side and front-to-back, both vertically. A quick head-to-toe workout can be efficient and effective; now there's no excuse!