3 of 6 Patricia Schlein/Star Max/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa's Dance-centric Workout

The key to challenging your muscles is to switch things up, which is the philosophy that Kaiser uses on Ripa. "For two weeks it’s kickboxing and barre, for two weeks it’s pilates and power yoga, then for two weeks it’s sports training and trx. Each new series compliments each other so that they’re progressive, so she's never working the same muscles in the same way the two weeks after she just did it," says Kaiser. "She's constantly challenging her body in different ways and not plateauing and not getting bored."