1 of 5 Juan Rico/Fame

Jessica Alba's favorite fitness tips

Jessica Alba regularly tops lists like Maxim’s Hot 100 and The 99 Most Desirable Women. We caught up with her trainer, Ramona Braganza to find out how Jessica maintains her toned, feminine figure. With a background as a competitive gymnast and NFL cheerleader, Braganza works with Alba as well as a host of others of Hollywood hot bodies like Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry.



“To me getting fit isn’t rocket science and anyone can do it. Time management is key as is motivation," says Braganza. She says wanting it is what drives her clients to push their limits. "When they have to look good in a catsuit, then you will find the time and put in the effort. If you can’t train for an hour and burn 500 calories then train for half an hour and eat 250 calories less. At the end of the day, it’s just calories in vs. calories burned.”