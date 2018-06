2 of 4 Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Work Out Your: Glutes

The Chair Pose

Start with feet together. Sink down into an imaginary chair, so it is as if you were seated. Your butt and sit bones are sinking down towards your heels. Your arms are extended up towards the sky. Palms face each other or touch together. Firm your triceps and send energy out through the arms, as you continue to ground down into the earth. 5 breaths here, in and out of the nose. Press your feet into the floor, lead with your sternum, and rise up to standing.



Rev It Up: Add Squats

Step the feet apart slightly, about hips-width distance, and bring your palms together at your chest. Sink the hips back into a seated position, and immediately press back up. Continue to breathe. Do this 8 times, then step the feet together. Back to Chair Pose.