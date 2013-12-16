How To Get A Body Like: Heidi Klum

3 of 4 RAMEY PHOTO

Work Out with the Kids

Crunches with Your Baby

Works: Abs

• Lie on your back with your knees bent and thighs touching each other.

• Place your baby on your shins with his head facing you. Hold your baby in place with your hands.

• Drop your belly button toward the floor, flattening your lower back. Exhale as you crunch up, starting with your lower belly muscles and curling one vertebra at a time until your abdominals are full contracted. Then slowly lower to the floor and repeat 15 times.

• Repeat the entire sequence at least once, for a total of 10 minutes.



Ring Around the Rosy

Works: Legs and Glutes / Also great cardio

• Have everyone hold hands as you walk, skip or run in a circle and sing, ?ring around the rosy, pocket full of posies, ashes, ashes, we all fall down.?

• When you say, ?we all fall down,? do a knee bend or squat. Get up and repeat until your children?s interests are satiated. If you literally can?t do another squat, try falling down and rolling around It will make your children laugh and is a fun, active way to burn extra calories.