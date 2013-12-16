How To Get A Body Like: Heidi Klum

We've seen Heidi Klum go from radiantly pregnant to runway ready four times. The supermodel and reality host credits light cardio workouts and circuit training with celebrity trainer David Kirsch with getting her body back in shape post-baby. Kirsch says the biggest challenge women face after pregnancy is getting moving again. “For a woman who didn’t work out before or during the pregnancy, this is going to be a bigger challenge because she is going to have to find her discipline,” says Kirsch. So stay active throughout your pregnancy (with your doctor’s okay) for an easier transition to your post-pregnancy workouts.
Get Moving
When Should You Start Moving?
Kirsch actually suggests starting the day after you have the baby, as soon as the hospital staff encourages you to get up and move around the room. From there, new moms should walk every day, starting at a slow, gentle pace the day after giving birth. “For the first few weeks, you want to focus on stretching, walking and light yoga. Usually after 4-6 weeks (with doctor’s approval) you can begin to use machines for cardio and light weights,” he says.
Work Out with the Kids
Crunches with Your Baby
Works: Abs • Lie on your back with your knees bent and thighs touching each other. • Place your baby on your shins with his head facing you. Hold your baby in place with your hands. • Drop your belly button toward the floor, flattening your lower back. Exhale as you crunch up, starting with your lower belly muscles and curling one vertebra at a time until your abdominals are full contracted. Then slowly lower to the floor and repeat 15 times. • Repeat the entire sequence at least once, for a total of 10 minutes.
Ring Around the Rosy
Works: Legs and Glutes / Also great cardio • Have everyone hold hands as you walk, skip or run in a circle and sing, ?ring around the rosy, pocket full of posies, ashes, ashes, we all fall down.? • When you say, ?we all fall down,? do a knee bend or squat. Get up and repeat until your children?s interests are satiated. If you literally can?t do another squat, try falling down and rolling around It will make your children laugh and is a fun, active way to burn extra calories.
Nutrition Is Key
Eat Healthy Without Dieting
?To get in mental shape you need to start thinking about nutrition. Get immersed in that healthy living mindset of eating right,? Kirsch explains. He says it?s important for new moms to eat good carbs (like lentils, beans, quinoa and brown rice), vegetables and lean meats like chicken and fish. Post-pregnancy, he advises avoiding sugar, processed carbs and unnecessary fat.
