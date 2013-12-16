How To Get A Body Like: Demi Moore

2 of 4 Matt Baron / BEImages

Trim Your Core

Lower Ab Curl With Heel Press Finish

Lie flat on your back, knees bent, feet flat on the floor. Walk your feet out just to the point where your heels start to leave the floor. Now freeze your knees in this position.

Carefully curl your legs, knees frozen, to your chest. At the top of the motion, straighten your legs and point your heels straight at the ceiling, bringing your tailbone slightly off of the ground and squeezing your stomach and hold for a beat.

Slowly control your down motion back to the starting position and repeat. Remember, your motion comes from your lower stomach. Four sets of 20 reps each.