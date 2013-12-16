How To Get A Body Like: Demi Moore

At 49, Demi Moore has a body that any woman-at any age-would envy. Trainer Gregory Joujon-Roche, who has been working with Moore for years, owns a wellness organic bar and cleanse center called Real Raw Live in Hollywood. “I focus on nutritional and spiritual as well as physical wellness to create a synergy of change,” he says.
Trim Your Core
Lower Ab Curl With Heel Press Finish Lie flat on your back, knees bent, feet flat on the floor. Walk your feet out just to the point where your heels start to leave the floor. Now freeze your knees in this position.
Carefully curl your legs, knees frozen, to your chest. At the top of the motion, straighten your legs and point your heels straight at the ceiling, bringing your tailbone slightly off of the ground and squeezing your stomach and hold for a beat.
Slowly control your down motion back to the starting position and repeat. Remember, your motion comes from your lower stomach.
Four sets of 20 reps each.
Bare Your Arms
Outside Bicep Curl Stand tall or sit on a chair or bench.
Take a pair or light (5 to 8 lbs. each) dumbbells in each hand.
With your elbows pressing into your hips, curl both weights at once up so the inside of your palms faces your shoulders. Then slowly lower down to starting position and continue.
Do as many as you can for one minute.
Get Sexy Legs
The Curtsy Lunge Stand tall with a pair of dumbbells and take a step straight back into a reverse lunge so that you front knee is back behind your front toes and your back leg with knee slight bent is reaching behind you.
Now as you come back, instead of coming straight back, you want to cross the back leg like you are going to curtsy. Go slow and watch your knee.
Four sets of 20 reps each.
Demi Moore's Bikini Body Moves
