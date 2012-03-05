How to Get a Body Like: Cameron Diaz

1 of 5 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Start by Eating Right

Eat right and at the Right Time

"I've been very lucky to work with awesome women like Cameron in my career," Bass said. "She's one of the most athletic people I've ever met, but most women can't spend hours in the gym. It's important to be honest about long and short term goals they want to achieve."



Bass also advises changing your diet in addition to your exercise routine. "I recommend eating every three to four hours. Breakfast is definitely the most important meal of the day, but have a light dinner since the lowest caloric loss takes place around that time," he said. "Drink more water, try to have fresh, organic food, and eat slowly so your stomach signals your brain before overeating begins." Keep reading for tips on how you can master Diaz's workout routine!