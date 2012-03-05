How to Get a Body Like: Cameron Diaz

Eat right and at the Right Time
"I've been very lucky to work with awesome women like Cameron in my career," Bass said. "She's one of the most athletic people I've ever met, but most women can't spend hours in the gym. It's important to be honest about long and short term goals they want to achieve."
Bass also advises changing your diet in addition to your exercise routine. "I recommend eating every three to four hours. Breakfast is definitely the most important meal of the day, but have a light dinner since the lowest caloric loss takes place around that time," he said. "Drink more water, try to have fresh, organic food, and eat slowly so your stomach signals your brain before overeating begins." Keep reading for tips on how you can master Diaz's workout routine!
Work Out Your: Abs
Plank Push-Ups Start in a plank position on a matted floor, and with your elbows on the mat, extend your body to its full length. Move one arm at a time to lift yourself into a standard push-up position. Then, keep your back straight and move back into a plank position. Repeat three sets of eight repetitions.
Rev it Up: Add Medicine Ball Tosses Begin in a shoulder-width stance, holding the medicine ball at navel level. Rotate the trunk, shoulders, arms and head to one side as far as you can, then twist back into the opposite direction. You can do this exercise with a friend, but if you're working out solo, be sure to twist and aim toward the upper corner of the room as you contract down. Be sure to focus on rotating the feet, hips, and shoulders first.
Work Out Your: Butt
Reverse Dumbbell Lunges Start with dumbells grasped to your sides, then step back with one leg while bending your supporting leg. Plant your forefoot back on the floor, and flex your knee and hip of the supporting leg. Your back leg should almost touch the floor. Return to the original standing position and repeat with opposite legs, alternating between sides.
Work Out Your: Legs
Mountain Climbers Prepare by placing your hands on the floor, slightly wider than shoulder width. Position one leg forward, bent under your body, then extend your other leg back. While holding your upper body in place, alternate leg positions by pushing your hips up as you extend your forward leg back and pull your rear leg forward.
Work Out Your: Arms
Dead Lifts This exercise calls for an Olympic bar, but if that is too heavy, Bass recommends using dumbbells. Stand in a solid shoulder-width stance with your shin to the bar. Bend at the waist and knees at the same time, and grasp the bar securely in an overgrip. Keep your spine in a powerful flat position, and breathe in deeply and steadily. Pull the bar to a full military position, keeping it close to the body, then exhale as you exert full force. Pause for a second to allow muscles to contract, then return to the starting position by slowly bending your knees and lower back.
