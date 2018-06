How to Entertain on a Budget

When planning an outdoor party, see what items in your house can do double duty before buying anything new. "I love to 'borrow' indoor pillows to add to an outdoor furniture ensemble," said Estee Stanley, interior decorator and founder of new wallet-friendly home goods collection, HomeMint . "If you treat your fabric pillows with Scotch Guard (spray at least a foot away to avoid saturating the fabric), it makes caring for them a breeze," Stanley said. After the party, wipe pillows with a fine bristle brush, followed by a slightly damp cloth to remove dirt. "Allow to dry, and they're ready to put back where they belong!" She loves these Market Pillows [left] from her HomeMint Collection ($45-$60 each for members; $60-$80 each for non-members).