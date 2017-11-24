How 17 Celebrities' Pets Celebrate the Holidays

During the holiday season, we get endless inspo from a quick scroll through Instagram—especially when it comes to celebrities’ festive celebrations. The stars are constantly giving us holiday goals, from holiday cards (we’re looking at you, KarJenners) to cozy Christmas morning PJs. But our favorite star snaps during the most wonderful time of the year feature not the celebrities themselves but their furry BFFs too.
While we love any glimpse into the lifestyles of famous pets, the adorable factor kicks into high gear during the holidays. Whether the A-listers’ animals are posing with the fam in matching sweaters, snuggling up fireside, or playing in the snow, we can’t get enough of seeing their fluffy faces pop up in our feed. So without further adieu, here’s how 15 celebrities’ pets spend the holidays. Warning: cuteness overload ahead.
VIDEO: 5 Cute Winter Outfits for Your Pet
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon is constantly sharing snaps of her fur babies—especially during the holidays. She shared an adorable snap of herself posing with her Chocolate Lab, Hank, in front of the Christmas tree:
As well as a shot of her French Bulldog, Pepper, getting into the seasonal spirit:
Jessica Chastain
Chastain's pup Chap put on his best bow and hat to travel with his mom for the holidays.
Britney Spears
The Queen of Pop has a few elves helping her out when Christmas comes around.
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi
The couple celebrated last Thanksgiving by curling up with the pups that they're thankful to have in their lives.
David Beckham
With a mom like Victoria Beckham, it's no surprise that the family's Cocker Spaniel, Olive, dressed up for holiday festivities.
Drew Barrymore
No bells and whistles are needed for Drew Barrymore's dog, Lucy. Last year, she was just happy to be in the car with her family on Christmas.
Lady Gaga
Mother Monster loves a good costume, so it's no surprise that she dressed up her French Bulldog, Asia, last year.
The pup was also treated to this adorable stuffed gingerbread man, among other Christmas toys:
Kate Walsh
Kate Walsh's cat, Pablo, was a fan of his mom's tinsel tree.
Kevin Hart
No family member is left behind when it comes to the Hart family's holiday outfits—and that includes Doberman Pinschers Roxy and Riggs.
Kylie Jenner
Jenner loves her pups, Normie and Bambi Jenner, so much that she's given them an Instagram account of their own. Last year, the pair cuddled up in matching sweaters under the Christmas tree—and much like their famous mama taught them, they shared the snap on the 'gram.
Kaley Cuoco
Cuoco's pups get all dressed up for the holidays:
And she has an abundance of festive dog sweaters on hand:
Miley Cyrus
We all know that Cyrus loves her pets (or, in her case, "petz"). She and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, cuddled up to their newly rescued pup, Dora, last Christmas.
The rest of the Cyrus clan's canines joined for a family photo that Miley's sister, Brandi, shared on Instagram:
Lucy Hale
Hale bribed her maltipoo Elvis, aka her "little elf," with cheese to snap this perfectly posed pic:
Elvis also joined Hale's family celebrations, and he even had an ornament designed in his own likeness.
Rob Lowe
Lowe's Jack Russell, David, ponders life in front of the tree come Christmas.
He was also one of the family's dogs to be featured on custom wrapping paper.
Donatella Versace
The designer's terrier, Audrey, certainly lives the glam life—and why would the holidays be any different?