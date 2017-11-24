How 17 Celebrities' Pets Celebrate the Holidays

mileycyrus/Instagram
Samantha Simon
Nov 24, 2017 @ 9:00 am

During the holiday season, we get endless inspo from a quick scroll through Instagram—especially when it comes to celebrities’ festive celebrations. The stars are constantly giving us holiday goals, from holiday cards (we’re looking at you, KarJenners) to cozy Christmas morning PJs. But our favorite star snaps during the most wonderful time of the year feature not the celebrities themselves but their furry BFFs too. 

While we love any glimpse into the lifestyles of famous pets, the adorable factor kicks into high gear during the holidays. Whether the A-listers’ animals are posing with the fam in matching sweaters, snuggling up fireside, or playing in the snow, we can’t get enough of seeing their fluffy faces pop up in our feed. So without further adieu, here’s how 15 celebrities’ pets spend the holidays. Warning: cuteness overload ahead. 

VIDEO: 5 Cute Winter Outfits for Your Pet

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is constantly sharing snaps of her fur babies—especially during the holidays. She shared an adorable snap of herself posing with her Chocolate Lab, Hank, in front of the Christmas tree:

Merry #ChristmasEve, y’all! 🎄❤️🌟 Can’t believe the big man comes tomorrow!!! 🎅🏼 #SantaClausIsComingToTown

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

As well as a shot of her French Bulldog, Pepper, getting into the seasonal spirit:

Merry #ChristmasEve, y’all! 🎄❤️🌟 Can’t believe the big man comes tomorrow!!! 🎅🏼 #SantaClausIsComingToTown

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Jessica Chastain

Chastain's pup Chap put on his best bow and hat to travel with his mom for the holidays. 

Britney Spears

The Queen of Pop has a few elves helping her out when Christmas comes around.

Merry ruff ruff Christmas!

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi

The couple celebrated last Thanksgiving by curling up with the pups that they're thankful to have in their lives.

Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s a photo of some of the things I’m most thankful for.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

David Beckham

With a mom like Victoria Beckham, it's no surprise that the family's Cocker Spaniel, Olive, dressed up for holiday festivities. 

Even olive is getting into the festivities 🎅🏼

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Drew Barrymore

No bells and whistles are needed for Drew Barrymore's dog, Lucy. Last year, she was just happy to be in the car with her family on Christmas.

#Christmas2016 #lucy

A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster loves a good costume, so it's no surprise that she dressed up her French Bulldog, Asia, last year.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Monsters. Xoxo🎄 Joanne 💝

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

The pup was also treated to this adorable stuffed gingerbread man, among other Christmas toys:

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh's cat, Pablo, was a fan of his mom's tinsel tree.

Merry Friday #pablo loves a good tinseltree

A post shared by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) on

Kevin Hart

No family member is left behind when it comes to the Hart family's holiday outfits—and that includes Doberman Pinschers Roxy and Riggs.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner loves her pups, Normie and Bambi Jenner, so much that she's given them an Instagram account of their own. Last year, the pair cuddled up in matching sweaters under the Christmas tree—and much like their famous mama taught them, they shared the snap on the 'gram.

True Love

A post shared by Normie and Bambi Jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco's pups get all dressed up for the holidays:

And she has an abundance of festive dog sweaters on hand:

Hosting a Christmas party is exhausting 💤🎅🏼#rex @pawworks

A post shared by @normancook on

Miley Cyrus

We all know that Cyrus loves her pets (or, in her case, "petz"). She and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, cuddled up to their newly rescued pup, Dora, last Christmas.

The rest of the Cyrus clan's canines joined for a family photo that Miley's sister, Brandi, shared on Instagram:

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄

A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on

Lucy Hale

Hale bribed her maltipoo Elvis, aka her "little elf," with cheese to snap this perfectly posed pic:

My little elf. I bribed him with cheese for this photo

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Elvis also joined Hale's family celebrations, and he even had an ornament designed in his own likeness.

Merry, Merry from mine to yours ! Happy elfin holidays 🌟

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on

Rob Lowe

Lowe's Jack Russell, David, ponders life in front of the tree come Christmas.

David and I are officially starting our #Christmas countdown. #happy #dog

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

He was also one of the family's dogs to be featured on custom wrapping paper. 

Maybe my #favorite wrapping ever. All our #dogs photos. #christmas

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on

Donatella Versace

The designer's terrier, Audrey, certainly lives the glam life—and why would the holidays be any different?

I wish you a happy Christmas to all of you and a fantastic 2017. I hope all your dreams come true!

A post shared by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!