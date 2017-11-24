How 17 Celebrities' Pets Celebrate the Holidays

During the holiday season, we get endless inspo from a quick scroll through Instagram—especially when it comes to celebrities’ festive celebrations. The stars are constantly giving us holiday goals, from holiday cards (we’re looking at you, KarJenners) to cozy Christmas morning PJs. But our favorite star snaps during the most wonderful time of the year feature not the celebrities themselves but their furry BFFs too.

While we love any glimpse into the lifestyles of famous pets, the adorable factor kicks into high gear during the holidays. Whether the A-listers’ animals are posing with the fam in matching sweaters, snuggling up fireside, or playing in the snow, we can’t get enough of seeing their fluffy faces pop up in our feed. So without further adieu, here’s how 15 celebrities’ pets spend the holidays. Warning: cuteness overload ahead.

VIDEO: 5 Cute Winter Outfits for Your Pet

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is constantly sharing snaps of her fur babies—especially during the holidays. She shared an adorable snap of herself posing with her Chocolate Lab, Hank, in front of the Christmas tree:

Merry #ChristmasEve, y’all! 🎄❤️🌟 Can’t believe the big man comes tomorrow!!! 🎅🏼 #SantaClausIsComingToTown A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

As well as a shot of her French Bulldog, Pepper, getting into the seasonal spirit:

Merry #ChristmasEve, y’all! 🎄❤️🌟 Can’t believe the big man comes tomorrow!!! 🎅🏼 #SantaClausIsComingToTown A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 24, 2016 at 5:25pm PST

Jessica Chastain

Chastain's pup Chap put on his best bow and hat to travel with his mom for the holidays.

Goodbye Toronto! ⛄Chap & I are off to start our travels. We'll miss your snowy streets & kindhearted citizens ❄ #torontoloveseveryone A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Dec 17, 2016 at 2:36pm PST

Britney Spears

The Queen of Pop has a few elves helping her out when Christmas comes around.

Merry ruff ruff Christmas! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 22, 2015 at 2:18pm PST

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi

The couple celebrated last Thanksgiving by curling up with the pups that they're thankful to have in their lives.

Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s a photo of some of the things I’m most thankful for. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Nov 24, 2016 at 11:40am PST

David Beckham

With a mom like Victoria Beckham, it's no surprise that the family's Cocker Spaniel, Olive, dressed up for holiday festivities.

Even olive is getting into the festivities 🎅🏼 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Dec 7, 2015 at 9:00am PST

Drew Barrymore

No bells and whistles are needed for Drew Barrymore's dog, Lucy. Last year, she was just happy to be in the car with her family on Christmas.

#Christmas2016 #lucy A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 30, 2016 at 6:56pm PST

Lady Gaga

Mother Monster loves a good costume, so it's no surprise that she dressed up her French Bulldog, Asia, last year.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays Monsters. Xoxo🎄 Joanne 💝 A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 25, 2016 at 10:51am PST

The pup was also treated to this adorable stuffed gingerbread man, among other Christmas toys:

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 25, 2016 at 3:19pm PST

Kate Walsh

Kate Walsh's cat, Pablo, was a fan of his mom's tinsel tree.

Merry Friday #pablo loves a good tinseltree A post shared by Kate Walsh (@katewalsh) on Dec 16, 2016 at 12:01pm PST

Kevin Hart

No family member is left behind when it comes to the Hart family's holiday outfits—and that includes Doberman Pinschers Roxy and Riggs.

Happy Holidays from the Harts!!!! #FamilySwag #GottaLoveThisTimeOfYear #MerryChristmas #TheaolderYouGetTheMoreYouLoveShitLikeThis #DaddyChronicles A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Dec 14, 2016 at 8:45am PST

Kylie Jenner

Jenner loves her pups, Normie and Bambi Jenner, so much that she's given them an Instagram account of their own. Last year, the pair cuddled up in matching sweaters under the Christmas tree—and much like their famous mama taught them, they shared the snap on the 'gram.

True Love A post shared by Normie and Bambi Jenner (@normieandbambijenner) on Dec 15, 2016 at 6:53pm PST

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco's pups get all dressed up for the holidays:

Merry Christmas from santa's little mischievous helpers! !!!!!!! Norm, Shirls, Rubes and Rex! 🎅🏼🐶🐶🐶🐶 A post shared by @normancook on Dec 25, 2016 at 9:23am PST

And she has an abundance of festive dog sweaters on hand:

Hosting a Christmas party is exhausting 💤🎅🏼#rex @pawworks A post shared by @normancook on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:01pm PST

Miley Cyrus

We all know that Cyrus loves her pets (or, in her case, "petz"). She and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, cuddled up to their newly rescued pup, Dora, last Christmas.

Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Doras first Xmas together as a fam! Our big and beautiful rescue! What a perfect holiday present for your family to ADOPT & SAVE a life! Think about it! If you go for it send me pictures you know I am obsessed with animals! Obvi! #adoptdontshop A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:41pm PST

The rest of the Cyrus clan's canines joined for a family photo that Miley's sister, Brandi, shared on Instagram:

Cyrus fam Christmas in full swing 🎄 A post shared by Brandi Cyrus (@brandicyrus) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:33pm PST

Lucy Hale

Hale bribed her maltipoo Elvis, aka her "little elf," with cheese to snap this perfectly posed pic:

My little elf. I bribed him with cheese for this photo A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Nov 29, 2016 at 12:22pm PST

Elvis also joined Hale's family celebrations, and he even had an ornament designed in his own likeness.

Merry, Merry from mine to yours ! Happy elfin holidays 🌟 A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:17pm PST

Rob Lowe

Lowe's Jack Russell, David, ponders life in front of the tree come Christmas.

David and I are officially starting our #Christmas countdown. #happy #dog A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 16, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

He was also one of the family's dogs to be featured on custom wrapping paper.

Maybe my #favorite wrapping ever. All our #dogs photos. #christmas A post shared by Rob Lowe (@robloweofficial) on Dec 17, 2016 at 9:47pm PST

Donatella Versace

The designer's terrier, Audrey, certainly lives the glam life—and why would the holidays be any different?