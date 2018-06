Hottest Trends of 2012

8 of 10 FameFlynet; Getty Images; Wiremages

Cut-outs

This year, it wasn't about how much skin, but where we caught a peek. The keyholes came in all shapes and sizes and appeared on a variety of actresses such as Freida Pinto, who wore an Alexander McQueen gown with a belly-bearing cutout; and Jessica Alba, who showed off her back in a white Narciso Rodriguez dress. Kate Boworth also worked the trend in an Altuzarra number with a triangle cutout showing off one side of her midsection.