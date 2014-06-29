9 Chic & Stylish Sneakers to Spruce Up Your Workout Wardrobe

Up until recently, workout gear wasn't as stylish as it should be.

But who's to say fitness wear can't be fashion forward? A woman's workout wardrobe has become her everyday look—whether she makes it to the gym or not. So, naturally, the styles (ahem, the ones that used to be hidden behind gym doors) received a major makeover. We can partially thank the sport trend that stormed down this year's runways, because just like that, the all-American, sneaker-wearing girl is back in action.

Gone are the days when you wear the same old boring sneakers that you've had for years. The sneaker market is going strong and continuing to turn out pairs that are sure to make lasting impressions. See: 3.1 Phillip Lim, Rachel Zoe, and Balenciaga, who have all refreshed the traditional sneaker with studs, sleek black-and-white color combos, floral motifs, and more.

So why limit shoe splurges to only stilettos? Shop our favorite, stylish sneakers. You'll be sure to stir up some style envy at the gym.