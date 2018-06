The Hottest Celebrity Engagement Rings

7 of 14 Splash News (2); PacificCoastNews

Stephen Moyer proposed to his True Blood costar Anna Paquin with a rough-cut Cathy Waterman ring. "I have been friends with Stephen forever. Watching him fall in love with Anna was magical. He lights up around her...and she glows when he is around," Waterman told us exclusively. "He put such thought and care into the ring that he proposed with...hours looking into stones, looking for the reflection that said 'Anna.' And he nailed it."