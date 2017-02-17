13 Super Hot Politicians Who Also Deserve Your Thirst

There's mounting evidence that everyone (EVERYONE.) pines for Justin Trudeau. And while there’s nothing wrong with that, the truth is that Trudeau madness is (probably) making other politicians around the world doubt their aesthetic worth, and that's just unfair.

It’s time to put an end to this unjust concentration of affection. There’s plenty of sexy politicians to go around!

Thirst after J.T. as much as you want, but open your eyes to the reams of political hotties all around you! Remove your Trudeau-colored glasses and say hello to the forward-thinking dreamboats of the world.

RELATED: The Complete History of Celebrities Thirsting Over Justin Trudeau

VIDEO: See Celebrities Thirsting Over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

The time is now. Scroll down below to explore other thirst-worthy politicians.