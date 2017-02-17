13 Super Hot Politicians Who Also Deserve Your Thirst

There's mounting evidence that everyone (EVERYONE.) pines for Justin Trudeau.  And while there’s nothing wrong with that, the truth is that Trudeau madness is (probably) making other politicians around the world doubt their aesthetic worth, and that's just unfair. 

It’s time to put an end to this unjust concentration of affection. There’s plenty of sexy politicians to go around!

Thirst after J.T. as much as you want, but open your eyes to the reams of political hotties all around you! Remove your Trudeau-colored glasses and say hello to the forward-thinking dreamboats of the world.

The time is now. Scroll down below to explore other thirst-worthy politicians.

 

Hans Linde

Hans Linde

This dapper Swedish politician would surely lend you a shoulder to cry on. 

Eduardo Leite

Eduardo Leite

This former Pelotas mayor is an expert at the "smize."

Jovenel Moise

Jovenel Moise

Meet the 48-year-old President of Hottie—I mean Haiti!

Aaron Schock

Aaron Schock

The former U.S. representative's good looks are truly a schock to the system.

Enrique Peña Nieto

Enrique Peña Nieto

The handsome sitting President of Mexico looks a tad like Jessica Alba's hubby Cash Warren, no?

Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón

Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón

VOTE FOR PEDRO.

Martin Heinrich

Martin Heinrich

With those piercing blue-green eyes, this dreamy New Mexico Senator sees straight into your soul.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

The former Prime Minister of Norway is a bonafide silver fox.

Scott Brown

Scott Brown

This sexy former Senator wears his love of America on his lapel. Gotta love a man with a flair for patriotic accessories!

Cedric Richmond

Cedric Richmond

This soulful U.S. representative knows the power of a man in purple. 

Ron Kind

Ron Kind

Sporty and smart—Ron Kind is the golden standard. 

Joseph Kennedy III

Joseph Kennedy III

He's a Kennedy, so...duh.

Alexis Tsipras

Alexis Tsipras

Greece's Prime Minister knows how to mix business and pleasure—look at that fun-loving smile!

