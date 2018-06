Hot Hotels

The W South Beach Hotel and Residences has created quite a niche for itself on South Beach. The hotel offers ocean views from each guestroom, as well as a lengthy list of luxurious amenities such as a state of the art fitness center and private rooftop basketball and tennis courts. Book a reservation in a WOW Cabana and you’ll find yourself sun bathing in a private cabana complete with a flat-screen TV.During the day, make an appointment at W’s Bliss Spa, which offers everything from manicures and pedicures to facials and massages. Following your pampering session, grab a bite at one of two restaurants located within the hotel. Come night time, you can visit one of W's elegant bars speckled with VIPs and chic stars.The W South Beach has recently hosted a number of ultra-exclusive events attended by celebrities like Jessica Alba, Cameron Diaz and Hillary Swank.Visit WSouthBeach.com or call 305-938-3000