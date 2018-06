7 of 8 Courtesy of Phillips Distilling Company

Pumpkin Cocktail

Skip dessert and head straight for this pumpkin pie-inspired cocktail made with Prairie Organic vodka, a favorite of stars like Jeremy Piven.

Ingredients:

• 1 3/4 fl. oz. vanilla bean infused Prairie Organic Vodka

• 3 oz. pumpkin syrup

• 1 oz. chilled Bailey's liqueur

• 1 lb. pulp of a pumpkin, roasted, or pumpkin pie puree

• cinnamon stick, 1 each

• 1/8 tsp. of ground nutmeg

• 1 cup simple syrup

Directions:

Bring the simple syrup (1/2 cup sugar, 1/2 cup water) to a boil in a saucepan with the whole cinnamon stick and nutmeg. Remove from heat and add the pumpkin puree, stirring until completely blended. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand 20 minutes (stirring every five minutes). Remove the cinnamon stick and chill completely.

In a Boston shaker, add ice, pumpkin syrup, cream liqueur and vanilla vodka. Shake vigorously and pour into a cocktail glass. Top with a fresh dollop of unsweetened whipped cream and sprinkle with cinnamon.