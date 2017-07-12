This Red Carpet Was a Parade of Ridiculously Hot Celebrities in Suits

If you're looking for your daily dose of eye candy, look no further than New York City.

New York Men's Fashion Week is taking place this week, and a parade of heavenly hunks turned up to the Boss fashion show on Tuesday looking like fallen angels.

The entire show's front row was basically an amalgamation of gorgeous men. There were hot guys everywhere, and they were all dressed to the nines. And really, what more could we want?

What's more is that they even smell good, and we know because Chris Hemsworth is proof. Hemsworth attended the show just a day after he was announced as the face of the new Boss men's fragrances, Boss Bottled.

“It’s an iconic brand that’s been around for many years,” Hemsworth told Business of Fashion. “The qualities and the messaging of the brand spoke to my way of living and my way of thinking. The campaign is a very positive message of compassion and commitment. It talks about success and chasing your dreams, but doing that with integrity and honesty."

But enough with the chit chat. Let's look at some of the suits, shall we?