This Red Carpet Was a Parade of Ridiculously Hot Celebrities in Suits

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty
Alexandra Whittaker
Jul 12, 2017 @ 10:00 am

If you're looking for your daily dose of eye candy, look no further than New York City.

New York Men's Fashion Week is taking place this week, and a parade of heavenly hunks turned up to the Boss fashion show on Tuesday looking like fallen angels.

The entire show's front row was basically an amalgamation of gorgeous men. There were hot guys everywhere, and they were all dressed to the nines. And really, what more could we want?

VIDEO: Liam Payne Dressed Up Like a Sexy Harry Potter to Visit Buckingham Palace

What's more is that they even smell good, and we know because Chris Hemsworth is proof. Hemsworth attended the show just a day after he was announced as the face of the new Boss men's fragrances, Boss Bottled.

“It’s an iconic brand that’s been around for many years,” Hemsworth told Business of Fashion. “The qualities and the messaging of the brand spoke to my way of living and my way of thinking. The campaign is a very positive message of compassion and commitment. It talks about success and chasing your dreams, but doing that with integrity and honesty."

RELATED: Chris Hemsworth Is the Cutest Dad in Sweet Instagram with His Twin Sons

But enough with the chit chat. Let's look at some of the suits, shall we?

1 of 6 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Alexander Skarsgård

We appreciate that he left the top button of his shirt open.

Advertisement
2 of 6 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Matt Bomer

The actor has been a staple of this year's Men's Fashion Week shows like Boss and Todd Snyder, and he dresses impeccably for each one.

3 of 6 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Andrew Rannells

The Tony-nominated actor stopped by the show and showed his killer fashion sense while he was at it. 

Advertisement
4 of 6 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Sean O'Pry

O'Pry is a model originally scouted on MySpace who starred in Taylor Swift's "Blank Space" music video, but instead of walking in the Boss show, he graced us with his presence on the red carpet instead. No complaints here.

Advertisement
5 of 6 Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Chris Hemsworth

This picture really speaks for itself, doesn't it? 

Advertisement
6 of 6 Johns PKI / Splash News

Sebastian Stan

The actor might play the Winter Soldier in the Marvel universe, but he's sure bringing the heat at this show. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!