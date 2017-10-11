18 Hot Guys with Tiny Dogs

Star Max/Getty
Rachel Crocetti
Oct 11, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

What's better than spotting a hot celebrity out and about? Spotting a hot celebrity out and about with a puppy.

While female celebrities like Paris Hilton first made tiny dogs a thing in Hollywood, male actors and singers have quickly followed suit, adopting and hanging out with toy breeds like French Bulldogs and Pomeranians. Could this be a tactic for more Instagram likes and girls swooning over them? Possibly. But we're not complaining.

VIDEO: Ways To Cut Down on Dog Ownership Costs

Scroll down for some of the biggest hotties posing with itty bitty canines. You're welcome.

1 of 18 BACKGRID

Chris Evans

Between movie takes, Evans was joined by his pup Dodger on the set of Avengers 4, where he's reprising his role as Captain America. It seems that man's best friend also makes one great sidekick. 

Advertisement
2 of 18 thorbjornsson/Instagram

Hafthor Bjornsson

He might be known as The Mountain on Game of Thrones but IRL Bjornsson has the teeny tiniest little friend by his side. His dog Asterix is too cute for words: Follow the pals' adventures together on Bjornsson's Instagram (and on Asterix's too!).

3 of 18 estherthecutie/Instagram

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber adopted tiny Esther in March 2015. When she's not popping up now and again in Justin's 'grams, she's flaunting her adventures on her own Instagram account, @estherthecutie.

Advertisement
4 of 18 therock/Instagram

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Who is the Baywatch star's favorite workout buddy? His adorable French bulldog, Hobbs!

Advertisement
5 of 18 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Josh Duhamel 

Duhamel's favorite accessory is an obvious choice—his dachshund Zoe is always seen out and about with him.

Advertisement
6 of 18 Star Max/Getty

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom's adorable curly-haired pup Mighty has become the star of the actor's Instagram. And no, it's not the same dog as ex Katy Perry's.

Advertisement
7 of 18 Getty

Hugh Jackman

Jackman is the ultimate dog dad, walking his tiny pups Allegra and Dali in N.Y.C. in the middle of a snowstorm.

Advertisement
8 of 18 Getty

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber's super tiny pup looks incredibly happy to be out on a walk in New York.

Advertisement
9 of 18 scotteastwood/Instagram

Scott Eastwood

The actor is known for being a dog parent himself, so it's no wonder why he couldn't resist this tiny puppy while out grabbing a drink in Milwaukee.

Advertisement
10 of 18 joejonas/Instagram

Joe Jonas

The DNCE band member is known for his love of dogs, and we're definitely not complaining about this adorable picture.

Advertisement
11 of 18 NBC/Getty

Seth Meyers

The comedian's famed Italian greyhound Frisbee is known for making appearances on Late Night.

Advertisement
12 of 18 Getty

Usher

Usher won his adorable goldendoodle in a charitable auction in 2012—for a steep price of $12,000!

Advertisement
13 of 18 NBC/Getty

Adam Levine

Adam Levine cuddling a puppy on the Today show? Swoon.

Advertisement
14 of 18 Getty

Darren Criss

Criss snagged a photo with this cutie while visiting the Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
15 of 18 Barry King/Getty

Ian Somerhalder

The actor and his wife, Nikki Reed, are known for being animal advocates, so it's no surprise Uggie, the dog from The Artist, wanted to give him a kiss in 2012.

Advertisement
16 of 18 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

John Legend

New parents John Legend and Chrissy Teigen were parents to their four-legged children before Luna came along. Here, Legend is seen carting around their French bulldog, Pippa.

Advertisement
17 of 18 Gustavo Caballero/Getty

Channing Tatum

There is nothing sexier than Channing Tatum holding a tiny puppy. Nothing at all.

Advertisement
18 of 18 BuzzFoto/Getty

Adrian Grenier

When this hottie isn't working, his Entourage includes his adorable pup.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!