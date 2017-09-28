16 Hot Celebrity Kids You Need to Keep Your Eye On

Olivia Bahou
Sep 28, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Ah, celebrities. Beautiful people who marry other beautiful people and have beautiful babies who—what do you know?—grow up to be really hot kids. Take one look at the modeling industry and you’ll see the proof is in the pudding. Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Baldwin have been dominating the catwalks this fashion month, and they all have famous ‘rents.

But not every hot celebrity kid is crazy famous in their own right, which is why we rounded up the most stunning members of the second generation that you need to have on your radar. Plus, you haven’t lived until you’ve met Jeremy Irons’s hot son Max.

Keep scrolling for the hottest celebrity kids that you won’t believe you never knew about.

Destry Allyn Spielberg

Steven Spielberg's daughter is totally gorg and she has the modeling contract to prove it.

Rainey Qualley

Rainey is the daughter of model/actress Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, and damn does she look like her model mom.

Max Irons

Hello Max Irons, Jeremy's super hot son. Bonus: He's a good actor too. Catch him in Woman in Gold and the miniseries Tutankhamun.

Sosie Bacon

There's only one degree of separation between Kevin Bacon and his gorgeous daughter with Kyra Sedgwick, Sosie.

Dan Levy

For Dan Levy and his actor dad Eugene, the resemblance is truly uncanny. Strong brows must run in the fam.

Bria Murphy

Eddie and Nicole Murphy's daughter Bria is truly stunning.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's son is already a Hollywood mainstay.

Ava Phillippe

Somehow, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter manages to look like both of her parents at the same time.

Flynn Busson

Of course Elle Macpherson has a super hot son. What else would you expect?

Jack Schlossberg

Caroline Kennedy's son looks so much like his grandpa, John F. Kennedy, you'll do a double take.

Corinne Foxx

Jaime Foxx's gorgeous daughter Corinne made a splash at this year's NYFW.

Hopper and Dylan Penn

Sean Penn and Robin Wright have not one but two super hot kids.

Lily Costner

The former Miss Golden Globe certainly takes after her dad Kevin Costner in the looks department.

Rafferty Law

Rafferty Law is basically the blonde version of his dad Jude.

Lourdes Leon

Lourdes and her fierce brows are giving us serious young Madonna vibes.

