16 Hot Celebrity Kids You Need to Keep Your Eye On

Ah, celebrities. Beautiful people who marry other beautiful people and have beautiful babies who—what do you know?—grow up to be really hot kids. Take one look at the modeling industry and you’ll see the proof is in the pudding. Kendall Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Baldwin have been dominating the catwalks this fashion month, and they all have famous ‘rents.

But not every hot celebrity kid is crazy famous in their own right, which is why we rounded up the most stunning members of the second generation that you need to have on your radar. Plus, you haven’t lived until you’ve met Jeremy Irons’s hot son Max.

VIDEO: The Cutest Celebrity Kids on Instagram

Keep scrolling for the hottest celebrity kids that you won’t believe you never knew about.