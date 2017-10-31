These Pictures of Celebrities Being Adorable Dads Will Make You Squeal

johnlegend/Instagram
Tameka Abraham
Oct 31, 2017 @ 10:45 am

You may know these guys as Hollywood stars, but acting and singing are just their side hustle. Their main gig? Dad.

These A-Listers love to flaunt fatherhood on Instagram, posting shots of family gatherings and one-on-one bonding. And while the mini-me's are adorable, these dads—all giggles and smiles in their kiddos' presence—come in at a close second. Scroll down for TK celebrity dad moments that will make you squeal.

John Legend

John Legend and little Luna pay a visit to mom on the set of Lip Sync Battle. This is a family that basically always looks like they come with the frame.

Backstage at @spikelsb watching mommy

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

Michael Phelps

Olympian gold medalist Michael Phelps spent some quality boys time with baby Boomer. Between watching a Raven's game and playing golf together, it looks like the little one is an athlete-in-training.

Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Wiz Khalifa stepped visited a pumpkin patch with his son Sebastian "The Bash" Thomaz and look like they're having the best fall day ever. 

Our favorite time of year. 🎃

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

Ryan Phillipe

Ryan Phillipe put the pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles to score a win for his son Deacon Phillipe's 14th birthday.

oh yeah, @philadelphiaeagles , get the win for my boy’s birthday today!! #FlyEaglesFly

A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on

David Beckham

David Beckham and his youngest daughter, Harper, held hands while Harper received her first soccer lesson from her superstar dad. 

Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤️ ⚽️

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Neil Patrick Harris

Photos and videos of NPH being adorable with his twins, Gideon and Harper, are regular occurrences on his feed.

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute?

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Macklemore

Ben Haggerty, aka rapper Macklemore, enjoyed snack time with his daughter. 

Peanut butter and jelly pop up in the green room. 📷 @rjmckinnon

A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and his family were #squadgoals on their family vacation to Atlantis. 

When you stayed at the aquarium a liiiittle too long. #FamilyVacation

A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on

Mark Wahlberg

Grace Margaret Wahlberg got all dressed up to attend a horse show with dad Mark Wahlberg earlier this month.

Horse show day. 🐎🏆

A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Rock and his baby girl Jasmine sure know how to multitask. 

Chance the Rapper

This father-daughter duo does playground in style. 

Jimmy Kimmel 

Baby Billy gave his dad a hand at the office.

