You may know these guys as Hollywood stars, but acting and singing are just their side hustle. Their main gig? Dad.

These A-Listers love to flaunt fatherhood on Instagram, posting shots of family gatherings and one-on-one bonding. And while the mini-me's are adorable, these dads—all giggles and smiles in their kiddos' presence—come in at a close second. Scroll down for TK celebrity dad moments that will make you squeal.

VIDEO: Watch Ryan Gosling Explain How He Protected His Daughter During Her First N.Y.C Visit

John Legend

John Legend and little Luna pay a visit to mom on the set of Lip Sync Battle. This is a family that basically always looks like they come with the frame.

Backstage at @spikelsb watching mommy A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Oct 21, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Michael Phelps

Olympian gold medalist Michael Phelps spent some quality boys time with baby Boomer. Between watching a Raven's game and playing golf together, it looks like the little one is an athlete-in-training.

Wiz Khalifa

Rapper Wiz Khalifa stepped visited a pumpkin patch with his son Sebastian "The Bash" Thomaz and look like they're having the best fall day ever.

Our favorite time of year. 🎃 A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Ryan Phillipe

Ryan Phillipe put the pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles to score a win for his son Deacon Phillipe's 14th birthday.

oh yeah, @philadelphiaeagles , get the win for my boy’s birthday today!! #FlyEaglesFly A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on Oct 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

David Beckham

David Beckham and his youngest daughter, Harper, held hands while Harper received her first soccer lesson from her superstar dad.

Someone’s ready for her first football lesson ❤️ ⚽️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 28, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

Neil Patrick Harris

Photos and videos of NPH being adorable with his twins, Gideon and Harper, are regular occurrences on his feed.

Happy Easter, everybody! We got this cute little Easter bunny, isn't he cute? A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:45am PDT

Macklemore

Ben Haggerty, aka rapper Macklemore, enjoyed snack time with his daughter.

Peanut butter and jelly pop up in the green room. 📷 @rjmckinnon A post shared by Ben Haggerty (@macklemore) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon and his family were #squadgoals on their family vacation to Atlantis.

When you stayed at the aquarium a liiiittle too long. #FamilyVacation A post shared by Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

Mark Wahlberg

Grace Margaret Wahlberg got all dressed up to attend a horse show with dad Mark Wahlberg earlier this month.

Horse show day. 🐎🏆 A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Oct 1, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Rock and his baby girl Jasmine sure know how to multitask.

A post shared by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (@dwaynej0hnson) on Sep 20, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

Chance the Rapper

This father-daughter duo does playground in style.

A post shared by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on Oct 7, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Jimmy Kimmel

Baby Billy gave his dad a hand at the office.