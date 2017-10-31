You may know these guys as Hollywood stars, but acting and singing are just their side hustle. Their main gig? Dad.
These A-Listers love to flaunt fatherhood on Instagram, posting shots of family gatherings and one-on-one bonding. And while the mini-me's are adorable, these dads—all giggles and smiles in their kiddos' presence—come in at a close second. Scroll down for TK celebrity dad moments that will make you squeal.
John Legend
John Legend and little Luna pay a visit to mom on the set of Lip Sync Battle. This is a family that basically always looks like they come with the frame.
Michael Phelps
Olympian gold medalist Michael Phelps spent some quality boys time with baby Boomer. Between watching a Raven's game and playing golf together, it looks like the little one is an athlete-in-training.
Wiz Khalifa
Rapper Wiz Khalifa stepped visited a pumpkin patch with his son Sebastian "The Bash" Thomaz and look like they're having the best fall day ever.
Ryan Phillipe
Ryan Phillipe put the pressure on the Philadelphia Eagles to score a win for his son Deacon Phillipe's 14th birthday.
David Beckham
David Beckham and his youngest daughter, Harper, held hands while Harper received her first soccer lesson from her superstar dad.
Neil Patrick Harris
Photos and videos of NPH being adorable with his twins, Gideon and Harper, are regular occurrences on his feed.
Macklemore
Ben Haggerty, aka rapper Macklemore, enjoyed snack time with his daughter.
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon and his family were #squadgoals on their family vacation to Atlantis.
Mark Wahlberg
Grace Margaret Wahlberg got all dressed up to attend a horse show with dad Mark Wahlberg earlier this month.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
The Rock and his baby girl Jasmine sure know how to multitask.
Chance the Rapper
This father-daughter duo does playground in style.
Jimmy Kimmel
Baby Billy gave his dad a hand at the office.