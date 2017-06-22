14 Hot Celebrity Bodyguards We'd Protect With Our Lives

Celebrities have it all: the fame, the fortune, and the hunky, muscly men who are literally hired to follow their every move. Yeah, we’re talking about their hot bodyguards, and newsflash, Adele isn’t the only celeb who has one.

Angelina Jolie’s guard looks like he could be a movie star in his own right, while Taylor Swift’s man is so inconspicuous, you might not even realize that she had company while walking through, say, a busy Manhattan street.

VIDEO: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

Keep scrolling to see the hottest celebrity bodyguards in the business. As if you needed another reason to be jealous of these talented stars, remember that they get to hang with these hotties on a daily basis.