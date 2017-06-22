14 Hot Celebrity Bodyguards We'd Protect With Our Lives

Josiah Kamau/Getty
Olivia Bahou
Jun 22, 2017

Celebrities have it all: the fame, the fortune, and the hunky, muscly men who are literally hired to follow their every move. Yeah, we’re talking about their hot bodyguards, and newsflash, Adele isn’t the only celeb who has one.

Angelina Jolie’s guard looks like he could be a movie star in his own right, while Taylor Swift’s man is so inconspicuous, you might not even realize that she had company while walking through, say, a busy Manhattan street.

Keep scrolling to see the hottest celebrity bodyguards in the business. As if you needed another reason to be jealous of these talented stars, remember that they get to hang with these hotties on a daily basis.

1 of 13 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Angelina Jolie

Get this guy a modeling contract.

2 of 13 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is one lucky gal.

3 of 13 Josiah Kamau/Getty

Taylor Swift

Taylor, is that your bodyguard or your super buff friend?

4 of 13 Josiah Kamau/Getty

Gigi Hadid

Gigi's scored herself a silver fox.

5 of 13 Getty

Beyoncé

Bey's main man is impeccably dressed.

6 of 13 Raymond Hall/Getty

Lady Gaga

This guy could pass as Gaga's new boyfriend.

7 of 13 Getty

Kylie Jenner

Kylie's bodyguard gave us tickets to the gun show.

8 of 13 Getty

Jennifer Lopez

Of course J.Lo has a hot bodyguard.

9 of 13 Ray Tamarra/Getty

Kim Kardashian West

Damn, dude.

10 of 13 Bauer-Griffin/Getty

Emilia Clarke

Yup, this looks like the kind of guy you want around when you're on crutches.

11 of 13 Getty

Jennifer Lawrence

J.Law picked a stud.

12 of 13 Getty

Katie Holmes

This regulation hottie could totally have a career in the biz.

13 of 13 Star Max/Getty

Kristen Stewart

We'd be more than happy to let him lead the way.

