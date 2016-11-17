9 Times Robin Wright and Sean Penn's Son Hopper Proved He Was Model Material

Star children are having a moment.

Just one day after Steven Spielberg’s 19-year-old daughter, Destry Allyn, signed with DT Model Management, Robin Wright and Sean Penn’s 23-year-old son, Hopper, scored a major deal worth boasting about. The handsome blonde officially signed with Wilhelmina, the same agency that represents A-list talent like Nick Jonas, Shawn Mendes, and model Cindy Bruna.

So how much Hollywood experience does the young star have? In addition to posing for the camera next to sister Dylan Penn for Fay’s spring-summer 2016 campaign, he’s also starred in Netflix’s War Machine alongside Brad Pitt. And while Hopper is a relative newcomer to the modeling world, he knows exactly what to do on red carpets.

In fact, from an early age, Hopper joined his star parents at major events like the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Cannes Film Festival. In addition, Hopper regularly takes the front row seat at fashion shows with girlfriend Uma von Wittkamp.

Need some evidence? Below, 9 of his best A-list moments.