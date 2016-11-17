9 Times Robin Wright and Sean Penn's Son Hopper Proved He Was Model Material

Star children are having a moment.

Just one day after Steven Spielberg’s 19-year-old daughter, Destry Allyn, signed with DT Model Management, Robin Wright and Sean Penn’s 23-year-old son, Hopper, scored a major deal worth boasting about. The handsome blonde officially signed with Wilhelmina, the same agency that represents A-list talent like Nick Jonas, Shawn Mendes, and model Cindy Bruna.

So how much Hollywood experience does the young star have? In addition to posing for the camera next to sister Dylan Penn for Fay’s spring-summer 2016 campaign, he’s also starred in Netflix’s War Machine alongside Brad Pitt. And while Hopper is a relative newcomer to the modeling world, he knows exactly what to do on red carpets.

In fact, from an early age, Hopper joined his star parents at major events like the Emmys, Golden Globes, and Cannes Film Festival. In addition, Hopper regularly takes the front row seat at fashion shows with girlfriend Uma von Wittkamp.

Need some evidence? Below, 9 of his best A-list moments.

1 of 9 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Dior Homme's Spring-Summer 2017 Show

Penn and girlfriend Uma von Wittkamp headed to the front row at Dior. 

2 of 9 George Pimentel/WireImage

2016 Cannes Film Festival

Hopper headed to the 2016 premiere of The Last Face with Sean and Dylan.

3 of 9 Kevin Mazur/Getty

InStyle And Warner Bros. 2016 Golden Globe Awards After-Party

The star siblings joined mom Robin Wright for the fab evening. 

4 of 9 Jacopo Raule/Getty

Salvatore Ferragamo's Spring-Summer 2016 Show

Hopper joined his 25-year-old sister, Dylan, in the front row. 

5 of 9 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

InStyle and Warner Bros. 2014 Golden Globe Awards After-Party

In 2014, the siblings explored the Hollywood circuit after the Golden Globes.

6 of 9 Steve Granitz/WireImage

2013 Emmy Awards

The 2013 Emmys proved to be another family moment for Hopper.

7 of 9 Tony Barson/WireImage

2011 Cannes Film Festival

Hopper joined his father, Sean, at the 2011 premiere of This Must Be the Place.

8 of 9 James Devaney/WireImage

2004 Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks Basketball Game

An 11-year-old Hopper joined his famous family for a sports outing. 

9 of 9 LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty

2002 Dogtown and Z-Boys Premiere

Sean brought little Hopper along for the L.A. premiere of Dogtown and Z-Boys.

