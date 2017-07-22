Home Alone Star John Heard Dies at Age 72

Valerie Macon/Getty

Sad news this weekend—John Heard, known best for his roles in Home Alone and The Sopranos, passed away on Friday in Palo Alto, California. Heard captured our hearts as Peter McCallister in the Home Alone series, but the actor had a diverse 40-year career including many roles in film, TV, and theater.

According to sources, the 72-year-old actor was recovering from minor back surgery earlier in the week when he died. However, it has yet to be confirmed whether this was a factor in his death.

You may recognize Heard best from his many movie and TV appearances, but the actor was also in several Broadway plays in the 1970s. He made his debut in Warp, and he also starred alongside Jessica Tandy in The Glass Menagerie. In 1990, Heard took on the iconic role of forgetful dad Peter McCallister in Home Alone, a character he portrayed again in the popular movie's sequel.

In addition to these amazing projects, Heard also made numerous appearances on our TV screens, including his role as corrupt detective Vin Makazian on The Sopranos and as Commander Barry Garner in Battlestar Galactica.

RELATED: 10 Things in Home Alone That Would Never Happen Today

We're so sad to lose another iconic actor this year! Rest in peace.