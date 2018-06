Hollywood's Top Juice Fasts

This line of fresh-pressed, raw juices stands as the only cleanse on the market that includes a fitness-friendly component-Shred-a pre and post-workout drink that allows you to exercise while you detox. Founded by Lori Kenyon and Marra St. Clair, the Reset Cleanse contains three days worth of fruit blends, vegetable juices and protein-rich nut mylks to flood the cells with vitamins and minerals, without the harsh “detox” symptoms associated with other juice fasts. The founders have also created a Juice Cleanse Reset Diet book which includes sixty delicious recipes to eat and drink your way to optimal health. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Camila Alves, and Sofia Vergara have all taken advantage of the cleanse.$72/day, an additional $18/day to add Shred; ritualcleanse.com